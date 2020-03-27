costanza-caracciolo,-new-mother-bis:-“i-was-trembling-at-the-idea-of-​​facing-birth-alone”

The 25 March Costanza Caracciolo and Bobo Vieri , husband and wife since 18 March 2019, they became parents for the second time. The announcement came via social media, with a photo of a pink bow. «Welcome Isabel, Coco 'love u forever» , wrote the proud new dad. A tender message for his wife and second child, who arrived just over a year from the little girl Stella . When the firstborn was born, the former footballer was in the delivery room. And he announced that he would be there again.

Instead, due to the new regulations due to the coronavirus emergency, it has not could have done it . And now Costanza, posting a photo in which her husband caresses her baby bump, has told all fears , but also the emotions of the birth that took place without Vieri alongside.

View this post on Instagram 25March2020 🌈 Yesterday was the birthday of a great myth and right on the notes of “My love I am enough Big arms Great hands I will have for you Tight to mine cold breasts you will not No, you will not tremble You will not tremble .. “♥ ️ ..you were born, my Isabel .. 🌹 Nobody would have believed that we would have faced such an important moment alone, without your dad, without the family and friends, but I have to say that we did really well … The previous birth was not easy, yet on the outside it was all apparently so beautiful … yesterday, however, on the way, while my dad accompanied me, it was all very strange, empty streets, deafening silence and I trembled at the idea of ​​having to face everything alone .. 😔But it was a magnificent birth to the sound of music, with an almost all female team and it went very well, you were born, joy and light of that we needed💪🏽💕💪🏽To pretend nothing about what's going on out here is impossible, but for 24 h I didn't think about it and it was beautiful..🎈 I thank my husband @christianvieri who he took care of me and Stella to the last, enduring me for my constant paranoia for fear of childbirth .. 😢 I thank all the friends who supported me with messages and calls before and after … a big thank you goes to my super gynecologist @francovicariotto and his wife because in addition to being two great professionals they have once again proved to be family people … (relationships that go further) The whole team from midwives, to anesthesiologist, nurse, women, mothers, but first of all human people who showed me all their great affection in a moment where my true affections could not be present💕 #welcomeIsabel #mammabis #papabis #stellinabigsister 💕 Gr azie thanks thanks 📸 @andreavarani A post shared by Costanza Caracciolo🍒🇮🇹 (@costy_caracciolo) on Mar 26, 2020 at 11: 23 am PDT

«Nobody would have ever believed that we would face such an important moment alone, without your dad, without family and friends . But I must say that we did really well », writes the former Velina of Striscia la notizia by addressing little Isabel. Then he continues: «The previous birth was not easy, yet on the outside everything was apparently so beautiful … Yesterday, on the way, while Daddy accompanied me, it was all very strange, empty streets, deafening silence and me I was shaking at the idea of ​​having to face everything alone . Instead it was a magnificent birth to the sound of music , with an almost all female team and it went very well. You were born, joy and light we needed. Pretending nothing about what's going on out here is impossible, but for 24 hours I have not thought about it and it was beautiful “.

READ ALSO

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone, love quarantine. A test for the couple?

READ ALSO

Justin Trudeau, superpapà in quarantine (while governing a country remotely)

READ ALSO

Hilaria Baldwin reveals: «Alec waited six weeks to kiss me»