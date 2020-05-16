could-cannabis-help-to-cure-and-prevent-covid-19?

Cannabidiol appears to reduce the expression of proteins that coronavirus uses to enter cells and could be used as a prevention tool or to combat Covid's symptoms – 19. Research specifically refers to medical cannabis and is only in its infancy

No, it is absolutely not an invitation to make reeds, but there is the possibility that some types of marijuana (let's talk about that medical ) can relieve the symptoms of Covid – 19 and have a preventive role , lowering the chances of getting infected. To suggest it is a study in preprint (therefore not yet subjected to peer review ) conducted by the University of Lethbridge, Canada, which tested extracts from Cannabis sativa medical high in cannabidiol (Cbd) on 3D models of human tissues , observing a decrease in the expression of proteins Ace2 and Tmprss2, those that the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus uses to enter cells.

I study

The Canadian team works on the effects and possible clinical applications of cannabinoids and over time, with the permission of the country's authorities, has developed more than 800 lines and extracts of Cannabis sativa .

In light of one's work and knowing that the cannabidiol ( Cbd) has anti-inflammatory properties , with the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, scientists thought it was worth investigating whether cannabis had some effect on coronavirus infection . Thus they screened the lines and extracts with a high content of Cbd testing their effects on 3D models of human tissues (mouth, airways and intestines). At the end 13 extracts have shown the ability to reduce the levels of Ace2 and Tmprss2 , the proteins that the virus uses to enter cells.

Prevent and cure?

According to the researchers, therefore, there is first evidence that CBD is able to modulate gene expression of the access doors of the virus by decreasing its number and therefore reducing the possibility of infecting cells.

The authors point out that preliminary results are still to be confirmed , and therefore it is premature to think of a clinical application. However, if they prove reliable, cannabinoids could constitute an additional tool in the fight against coronavirus.

“Our study is crucial for the future analysis of the effects of medical cannabis on Covid – 19 “, commented the authors of the study. “ Cannabis sativa extracts with a high content of Cbd can become a useful and safe addition to the treatment of infection, as a support therapy” . The research could also continue towards the development of “ preventive treatments easy to use in the form of mouthwashes for gargling “ for example.

Cannabis and Covid – 19: a whole strand of research

Researchers from the University of Lethbridge are not the only ones investigating the potential role of cannabis derivatives to treat or prevent new infection coronavirus . Moreover, the use of cannabinoids had already been evaluated in the past for the treatment of Sars .

The pharmaceutical company Tetra Bio-Pharma, for example, is studying the effect that one of its synthetic cannabinoids could have: the hypothesis is that it can be effective in reduce inflammation and hyper-reactivity of the immune system , but specific clinical studies will be needed to establish it.

There are also several such studies in Israel. For example, a team from the Israel Institute of Technology is conducting research to verify the effects of terpenes of the cannabis in Covid's treatment – 19 on immune system and on the receptor Ace2 .

Clarification

All the studies cited concern medical cannabis or cannabis derivatives, not recreational marijuana, the consumption of which, the National Institutes of Health points out, has negative effects on the respiratory system (inflammation, bronchitis, deterioration of spirometric parameters) and can cause confounding symptoms which would make more difficult an eventual diagnosis of Covid – 19 .