Could Cole Sprouse's new flame be Rainey Qualley? Here is the expert's opinion (or me)

nj June 17, 2020
I'm not sure how to tell you so I'll tell you without going around too much: IT SEEMS THAT COLE SPROUSE IS ATTENDING SOMEONE .


And not just any one, the lucky one would be Rainey Qualley who for those who don't know is the sister of Margaret Qualley and the daughter of Andy MacDowell .

But besides this who is Rainey Qualley ? She is an actress and a songwriter, she is 30 years old and has preferred music over her modeling career.

I had no idea who he was until a few weeks ago when I saw the video of his song Crying In The Mirror filmed by none other than Cara Delevingne starring Kaia Gerber . In short, a little thing. And after weeks of rumors in which there was talk of a possible story between Cole and Kaia , it seems that he presented her Rainey to Cole .

Galeotto was a date among friends a few nights ago which was also attended by Madelaine Petsch and Margaret Qualley, and it seems that the two of them left for dinner to spend some time alone.

– Cole Sprouse seem with Rainey Qualley outside a restaurant in L.A. (06 / 13)

photo credits: @ColeSprouseBRA pic.twitter.com/Cu2ljJAmrS

– Lili & Cole updates (@lilicoledaily) June 15, 2020

What do you think? I honestly don't believe it much, ok maybe that accomplice look is worth a thousand words, but they could be just friends, right? And you have noticed that there is never even a like of Cole on Instagram to the photos of Rainey ? And how come the march for the Black Lives Matter he was with Kaia , Cara and Margaret but there was no trace of Rainey ?

See you soon with new updates on the love life of Cole ! BYEEEEE

