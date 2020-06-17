could-cole-sprouse's-new-flame-be-rainey-qualley?-here-is-the-expert's-opinion-(or-me)

I'm not sure how to tell you so I'll tell you without going around too much: IT SEEMS THAT COLE SPROUSE IS ATTENDING SOMEONE .

And not just any one, the lucky one would be Rainey Qualley who for those who don't know is the sister of Margaret Qualley and the daughter of Andy MacDowell .

But besides this who is Rainey Qualley ? She is an actress and a songwriter, she is 30 years old and has preferred music over her modeling career.

I had no idea who he was until a few weeks ago when I saw the video of his song Crying In The Mirror filmed by none other than Cara Delevingne starring Kaia Gerber . In short, a little thing. And after weeks of rumors in which there was talk of a possible story between Cole and Kaia , it seems that he presented her Rainey to Cole .

Galeotto was a date among friends a few nights ago which was also attended by Madelaine Petsch and Margaret Qualley, and it seems that the two of them left for dinner to spend some time alone.

– Cole Sprouse seem with Rainey Qualley outside a restaurant in L.A. (06 / 13) photo credits: @ColeSprouseBRA pic.twitter.com/Cu2ljJAmrS – Lili & Cole updates (@lilicoledaily) June 15, 2020

What do you think? I honestly don't believe it much, ok maybe that accomplice look is worth a thousand words, but they could be just friends, right? And you have noticed that there is never even a like of Cole on Instagram to the photos of Rainey ? And how come the march for the Black Lives Matter he was with Kaia , Cara and Margaret but there was no trace of Rainey ?

See you soon with new updates on the love life of Cole ! BYEEEEE

