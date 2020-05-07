could-existing-vaccines-protect-us-from-coronavirus?-the-hypothesis-of-innate-immunity

The idea of ​​some scientists is that tuberculosis vaccine and oral polio vaccine may provide a wider shield and lessen Covid's symptoms – 19 waiting for the vaccine against the new coronavirus. But it's still all to prove

The search for a vaccine against the new coronavirus Sars-Cov-2 proceeds, but currently we cannot know when it will arrive. While waiting for the vaccine – and the therapies under study, some of which promising – some group of scientists is trying to understand if other vaccinations, already existing and used to defend ourselves from other diseases, they could also be of some help in the new Covid infection – 19. The hypothesis concerns the Bcg vaccine against tuberculosis and the oral vaccine, live and attenuated, against poliomyelitis . On the first two statistical studies carried out in the USA, not yet peer reviewed but available in preprint (here and here) on medrxiv, which indicate that there may be a link between the Bcg vaccine and a reduction in the number of cases and the severity of infections due to the new coronavirus.

While regarding polio, the research team of Robert Gallo , director of the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland, among the discoverers of hiv , has announced that an experiment will be launched to investigate the possible correlation between the oral vaccine , alive and attenuated (not what we received that is inactivated) and the decrease in Covid symptoms – 19. These are still only hypotheses for which there is no evidence, which call into question that part of the so-called innate immune system . Here's what it is.

The idea behind the US scientists' hypothesis is that those who are vaccinated against some viruses or bacteria may have a higher resistance , perhaps not complete, even against other pathogens, including the new coronavirus. This protection derives from the fact that these vaccines would awaken a non-specific immunity , called innate , which in fact provides a short-term immune response and less durable (and also less effective) against various agents that can attack the body. This innate immunity is complementary to the specific one (acquired), which instead develops and acts with a targeted response , durable and very effective against a certain pathogen, but only against that. In practice, when we have a Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus vaccine, this will cause specific immunity and a targeted response to develop if the person comes in contact with the virus.

However, the hypothesis that other vaccines may have non-specific effects is not yet certain. In this regard, the World Health Organization has long been skeptical, as stated in an article on the topic on the New York Times , but in recent times in a report he indicated these effects as “plausible and common” , based on the latest results, even if the biological mechanisms are still unknown and there is no certainty.

To speak of innate immunity and to hypothesize these effects, in the case of a certain type of polio vaccine, it is the virologist Robert Gallo in a video released by the American Chemical Society.

The expert says that according to his experience, the polio vaccine could provide this kind of protection, pending the real vaccine against Sars-Cov-2. We are all vaccinated against polio, but experts explain that there is a difference between the vaccine we received (the inactivated one, by injection) and the live attenuated oral vaccine , which in some countries is no longer used and which however could turn on this innate immune response . “We are convinced that it is absolutely safe” , said Gallo on the New York Times . But would it be enough to protect us from contagion ? “It's possible”, the expert said, stressing that there is no certainty and that experimentation with volunteers (not already with Covid – 19 or with symptoms) will serve to understand it.

But scientists are already working on the front too tuberculosis and Covid – 19, although in this case the studies that we have statistics and do not establish a cause-effect relationship. Research on medrxiv coordinated by the New York Institute of Technology shows that precisely the countries that do not have an anti-TB vaccination policy, including Italy, have been most affected by the Covid infection – 19. Also, in Iran, where the vaccine was introduced later (in 1984) , mortality from Covid – 19 was on average higher – although even in this case we must stress that the data on the lethality rate are provisional. The investigation, the results of which are confirmed by another research from the Institute of Medical Education and Research in India, simply relates the two elements – vaccination for TB and Covid – 19 – where this immunity could represent one of the various factors at play in the Covid pandemic – 19.