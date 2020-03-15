could-herd-immunity-against-coronavirus-really-work?

The UK is currently fighting infections far less drastically than elsewhere. Relying on hygiene measures, self-isolation in case of symptoms and flock immunity to reduce virus transmission. Many critical voices on the subject

(photo: John Keeble / Getty Images)

While the Italy is in lockdown , and similar social isolation strategies have also been adopted by Spain , from France and from ' Austria , has had the choice of

discussed and has discussed United Kingdom , which would have taken another path for now against the coronavirus. In fact, it could be summarized as a less restrictive strategy , which does not provide for the adoption of social isolation rules thus as strong as ours. At least not immediately. The aim is always to delay the spread of the virus, reiterated Sunday 15 March from the pages of the Sun Patrick Vallance , chief scientific adviser to the British government, so as to ensure a greater possibility and promptness of response to the most problematic cases of infection. A goal that can be reached above all by relying on common sense and on a responsible response from the British people, called all 'self-isolation for 7 days in the presence of symptoms, even modest – cough and fever in the first place – and at frequent and well done hand washing . Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock later confirmed that other measures taken shortly could be the self-isolation of the over 70 , the population most at risk, and the ban on gatherings with more than 500 people (taking for granted a transmission mostly between family and friends, Vallance had reportedly mentioned). Hancock , responding to criticism of how little this is still, said: “it is about being sure to do the right things at the right time – reports the Guardian – we are prepared to adopt, if necessary, all measurements, but we will do it on the basis of science. “

Beside this attitude of expectation , while the roads taken elsewhere in Europe with more drastic measures all seem to go in the same direction, to raising controversy over the English strategy had been Vallance's statements about fighting the virus even by building a sort of herd immunity : with more people immune to the disease, the virus has less chance of circulating and thus damaging those more at risk. A strategy that to work, Vallance said, would have meant to contract the virus at about 60% of the population, with a view to offering protection also in the seasons to come by admitting a seasonal return for the virus. A long-term strategy in the fight against coronavirus , said the government adviser. But that immediately sparked important discussions, in several aspects. Regardless of the accuracy that came from a spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care, who said Vallance's words were misinterpreted , identifying that of group immunity not as part of the action but as a by-product of the epidemic, reports the Bbc .

The discussions concern several points. First, for the risky, in part incalculable but real possibility – as recognized by Vallance himself, but keeping in mind that most people develop mild symptoms – of witnessing an even considerable increase in the number of deaths from coronavirus . “I want to be honest with you. Many families, many other families will lose their loved ones prematurely “, said Prime Minister Boris Johnson in recent days.

Second point. To raise doubts is the scientific plausibility of immunity of flock as a means of protection from the spread of the virus. “We do not know enough about the virus, it has not been in our population enough to understand how it acts from an immunological point of view – explains Margaret Harris of the World Health Organization on the Guardian – Each virus works differently in the body and stimulates a different immunological profile “ . One of the reasons why, for example, it is premature to speak of seroprophylaxis. Still on this, reiterate from the Facebook page of the scientists Guido Silvestri and Andrea Coxarizza, we know very little from the immune point of view: “we do not know what contributes to immunity against this virus (what type of antibodies? better antibodies or T cells? inflammatory cytokines do well or do damage?), we do not know how long an eventual immunity lasts , we do not know how and if the mutations of the virus can evade it (which is however quite obvious to predict). Certainly if the virus persists among the population new mutations will be generated and its pathogenicity will increase. God save the Queen, and also all the other English “, reads in the post.

But there is also another aspect, added the epidemiologist Pier Luigi Lopalco : many of the affected patients, of this 60%, will end up in hospital, in intensive care.

“Moving towards a 'group immunity' perspective at this point does not seem to be a viable option and will bring the NHS (the National Health Service, the ed.) to a even greater level of stress, putting more lives at risk than necessary “, finally write in a letter more than 200 scientists, mostly math experts responding to government plans, asking for social distancing more restrictive immediately, without further delays .