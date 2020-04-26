could-we-launch-an-astronaut-with-coronavirus-into-space?

Orbiting, backward and forward contamination are some of the challenges of the new space age. A stimulus for useful research also on Earth

April 9 2020: the Expedition 63 takes off towards the ISS (photo NASA / GCTC / Andrey Shelepin)

It may happen that an infected astronaut Leave for space? The doubt, in full pandemic, preceded the most recent launch towards the International Space Station, that of the Expedition 63 , and promises to return shortly, given that the 27 May it is expected that the first capsule with SpaceX crew, the Crew Dragon, detach themselves from an American ramp.

Although in these terms the problem is easily addressed – spoiler: no, it is almost impossible that a sick astronaut leaves Earth -, the launch towards the Iss of the Expedition 63, i.e. by Chris Cassidy , Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner , however, brought up a question no longer debated since the time of the Apollo program, when the possibility of a spatial contamination , i.e. also from the space, was at the center of a little-known but significant debate.

Now more than ever it is appropriate to pay attention to her. Not only for reasons of dramatic actuality, but also because we are preparing for a new era of pilgrimages to the cosmos : In the next 15 years the people who will travel beyond the atmosphere, to today less than 600 from that first time by Jurij Gagarin , will increase significantly, and many of them will aim at targets hitherto reached only by robotic probes.

Far from science fiction stupid type Life , the risk of bringing viruses , bacteria and other organisms potentially back to Earth devastating for our ecosystem it is remote but it exists and has attracted the attention of professionals already at the beginning of our extraterrestrial adventure. In slang, his name is:

Backward contamination

24 July 1969: in quarantine, the Apollo crew 11 meets Richard Nixon (photo: Richard Nixon Foundation / Getty Images)

“ Please mouse, don't get sick when I bring you the stones. Don't become a dinosaur “. It seems that breaking his typical composure these were the words dedicated by Neil Armstrong , the commander of the Apollo 11, to one of the white mice of the so-called Noah's Ark.

Obtained around the vacuum chambers used for the conservation and study of the lunar rocks reported by Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, the Ark collected the guinea pigs on which to study if any selenic germs were harmful to terrestrial life: mice, oysters, cockroaches, quails, shrimps, fish, flies, corn seeds, wheat and mushrooms would have been immersed in aqueous solutions that came into contact with space rocks to study reactions and possible transformations. Along with the possibility of polluting the lunar environment – the so-called forward contamination – the backward contamination constituted a serious problem once the hypothesis of reaching an extraterrestrial goal materialized. To prevent any contagion that theoretically could and could prove catastrophic for our entire ecosystem, NASA built the Lunar Receiving Laboratory , or Lrl, a quarantine building where Armstrong, Aldrin and Michael Collins spent in isolation the 21 days following their return. A captivity to which, after the July of 1969, all the other crews who came into contact with the lunar environment underwent.

The LRL was conceived as a large complex of laboratories, vacuum chambers and hermetically isolated habitable neighborhoods where, in addition to the astronauts, 18 scientists would remain closed for weeks in hopes of ensuring the safety of the planet. “ The possibility [di un contagio lunare] is very remote – declared at the time Persa Bell , biologist and manager of the quarantine facility – “ all I expect to find is a quantity of terrestrial germs brought by astronauts and the Lunar Module […] The first trip just turns me on, as it presents no risk to humanity. Like the second and third. The risks will begin later, if anything, when we rummage deeply “. It is a reflection that is not exactly encouraging in light of the upcoming intentions of the space agencies.

The second phase of the “ExoMars” mission, postponed to 2022, will bring the rover Rosalind Franklin to the surface of the Red Planet (image: Esa)

The next explorations of Mars are destined to search for elementary life forms, such as viruses and bacteria, or to collect samples to be brought back to Earth, starting from just postponed the second phase of ExoMars until Mars Sample Return Mission , the first result of the collaboration between the Russian Roscosmos and the European Space Agency, the second between NASA and Esa.

“With a sample from Mars, the risk to Earth could be very high , because to date it is not known whether and what kind of life exists on the red planet “, s fold Diana Margheritis , Planetary Protection manager of Thales Alenia Space Italia, the company involved in both Martian expeditions. “ In this case the requirements imposed by international treaties, so-called Planetary Protection , are the most stringent: for example, the probe must not accidentally impact the ground and a safe environment must be available where to receive and analyze the sample, all in order to have the complete security of not dispersing extraterrestrial samples on our planet “. A protocol that does not apply on the Moon: “ As for all the celestial bodies of the Solar System believed by scientific opinion devoid of indigenous life forms , the Moon is included in a subcategory called 'return to Earth without restrictions' and there are no restrictions regarding backward contamination “.

ExoMars and Mars Sample Return are also an example of how a contamination from space is contextual to the opposite risk, a pollution of the space, the hypothesis in which astronauts or our vehicles pollute, and perhaps destroy, extraterrestrial ecosystems. It is the situation in which the lethal alien organism would be us .

The forward contamination

Equally known from the times of the Apollo missions, the perspective is widely studied by space entities around the world, such as NASA and Esa, and is prevented by sterilizing the vehicles before launch, exposing them to high temperatures in special ovens, or making tampons, similar to those that have become famous in recent weeks , to detect the presence of pathogens.

ExoMars, for example, in the 2022 implies that the Rosalind Franklin rover lands on the surface of Mars. “ Even the probes comply with strict requirements imposed by Planetary Protection “, he continues Margheritis ; “ these are satisfied both with analysis of probability of impact on the planet and with the containment of microbiological contamination. The probes must start with a limited number of bacterial spores , the number provided by the treaties. To achieve this, all components are clean and their sterility is maintained and controlled during all operations, from assembly to launch. “

Sars-Cov2 and contagions in orbit

The International Space Station (photo: Paolo Nespoli / Esa / Nasa / Getty Images)

One last event remains, which refers to the launch of Cassidy, Ivanishin and Vagner carried out in full health emergency: and if, to bring a virus dangerous for themselves, such as the Sars-Cov2, were they really astronauts from the ground?

The hypothesis is more than remote , not only because the replacement on board, even at the last moment, of those who present full-blown or potential diseases – a striking case, whose anniversary occurred a few days ago, was that of Ken Mattingly , who for an alleged rubella gave up his place on the Apollo 13 to Jack Swigert -, but above all because there is a strict protocol of preventive quarantine , which in recent times isolates for 14 days before departure the crews at the Cosmonaut Hotel in Baikonur (period that in case of virus with long incubations could be adjusted accordingly).

A medical emergency in orbit would be very different, a prospect that today would force, in serious cases, an early return. In 59 years since that first flight of Gagarin, it happened only once, in the 1985, when the cosmonaut Vladimir Vasyutin , destined to stay for six months on the Salyut 7 orbiting station, was forced to return after only 64 days for a severe prostate infection.

The new spatial ambitions and the prospect of long-term travel force us to consider this possibility too, as well as the risks of backward and forward contamination . It is good, because as always the space will stimulate the development of science , technology and protocols of safety. Already today those applied coincide with those used to limit the propagation of Sars-Cov2, as identical are the tools used to trace contaminants. Also for this reason it would be hoped that the launches, such as that of the Expedition 63 or neighbor 27 May, never stop .