could-we-use-the-plasma-of-healed-people-for-coronavirus-treatments?

It is one of the strands open in the search for specific treatments against the new coronavirus, which seeks to exploit the effectiveness of the immune response of patients who have passed the infection

Learn from healed . Take advantage of the action of their immune system , already trained, to knock out the virus in which he still finds himself fighting the infection. It is called seroprophylaxis and it is the idea for which it is possible to use the antibodies of a person already immunized as weapon against the virus . More than a theory: a real line of research in the fight against drugs that work against coronavirus , which has been mentioned several times in the past, for example in the case of ebola . And in which a prominent role seems to be played precisely by the patients recovered .

Who are the patients healed

Talking about healed patients can have several meanings. First of all, confirm that from Covid – 19 you can heal, while recognizing the seriousness of the situation , the fact that even today the coronavirus is a mostly unknown pathogen, on which it is possible to make only partial predictions on the actual weight in terms of socio-sanitary. But focusing too much on the number of patients recovered may not make much sense, at least from the point of view epidemiological, as we told you and as it reaffirms to Wired Gianni Rezza , head of the infectious diseases department of the Higher Institute of Health. “ The very definition of healed patients is likely to be an understatement, because most people with the virus do not develop severe symptoms. In fact, it is in any case an underestimate, because it does not consider those who have no mild symptoms or symptoms “. That is, at the moment, at least in the epidemiological bulletins, the count of the healed refers only to the patients under observation, those notified: “The account of the people healed is done on people hospitalized or checked at home “, continues the expert.

What is meant by recovered patients, the opinion of the Superior Health Council

And how is it done? By combining clinical assessments and medical exams. In the opinion expressed in this regard by the Higher Health Council, we read: “He defines himself clinically cured by Covid – 19 a patient who, after presenting with clinical manifestations (fever, rhinitis, cough, sore throat , possibly dyspnoea and, in severe cases, pneumonia with respiratory failure) associated with the virologically documented infection by Sars-Cov-2, becomes asymptomatic for resolution of the clinical symptomatology presented. The clinically healed subject may still test positive for the Sars-Cov-2 test. The recovered patient is the one who resolves the symptoms of Covid infection – 19 and which is negative in two consecutive tests, carried out at a distance of 24 hours from each other, to search for Sars-Cov-2 “.

The concept of healing – which may appear in a rather variable interval from the appearance of the symptoms , Rezza specifies – therefore has a more extensive and complex meaning than the simple disappearance of symptoms, as evidenced by the same document, which also focuses on that of clearance (elimination) of the virus and appearance of the antibody response : “N in most cases of viral infections, the disappearance of the virus is accompanied by the body's production of antibodies to virus-specific IgG type. In the majority of viral infections, with rare exceptions, these antibodies have a protective character, that is, they are able to protect the body from possible reinfections with the same virus. Based on the available data, it is reasonable to believe that this antibody protection may also be present for Sars-Cov-2 “. To the point that concludes the note: “ two consecutive molecular tests for Sars-Cov-2, with negative results, accompanied in symptomatic patients by the disappearance of signs and symptoms of disease in symptomatic patients, are indicative of viral clearance from the organism. The possible appearance of specific antibodies reinforces the notion of virus elimination and clinical healing and virologic. “

Plasma-derived therapies

And it is here that the l concept of the healed could have a broader meaning: the patients who made it could also be much more in the fight against the new coronavirus , because they could – conditionally mandatory – be a kind of antibody factories useful for fighting infections in those who have recently contracted the virus. A practice already attempted in the past, for example against ebola and which is based on the use of antibodies taken from the immune system of surviving / healed patients. Patients somehow immunized against the virus. It is just a few days ago, for example, the news that a well-known pharmaceutical company has started the development of similar, plasma-derived therapies. Several are also in the testing phase, as reported in the Chinese clinical trials database.

“That of seroprophylaxis is an ancient practice, but not at all free from side effects due to the difficulties of purification and also complicated by the problem related to the production of plasma “, comments Rezza:” It would be better to invest instead in the production of monoclonal antibodies, products shortly”. Similarly to what has been done with ebola and how some biotech companies are already doing it. In the idea of ​​providing an immune response already ready against the infection, which protect against virus . Although it is still not entirely clear how much a patient who has contracted and passed the new coronavirus infection is protected from possible re-infections: “We have not seen many cases of re-infections and it is not clear if it is this or relapses – Rezza concludes – it is very likely that the infections will bring to an immunization, but a reinfection is not excluded “.