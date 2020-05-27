covid-19,-a-first-vaccine-has-passed-phase-1

There are more than 70 vaccines. And some are already showing good potential: among them the Ad5-nCov vaccine, tested in China on 108 volunteers, who was well tolerated and stimulated the production of neutralizing antibodies against Sars-Cov-2. But still caution is needed

The race for a vaccine against the new one coronavirus by many research groups around the world – there are already more than 70 vaccines candidates – it's almost a race against time or better against Sars-Cov-2, in order to try and stop the Covid pandemic as soon as possible – 19. Every day we take a few steps forward and positive news about vaccines arrives from various groups. Today is the turn of a vaccine developed in China, in Wuhan – in acronym Ad5-nCov – which has passed phase 1 of the trial , proving to be well tolerated and also to stimulate the production of specific antibodies against Sars-Cov-2 and a good immune response of T cells. But this still does not indicate that it is effective to prevent Covid – 19. The study, conducted by various institutes, including Hubei and the Jiangsu Province Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is published in The Lancet .

Immunity humoral and mobile

The researchers carried out blood tests at regular intervals to understand if the vaccine is safe and if it was able to stimulate both immunity humoral both cellular immunity . The humoral immune response is based on the activity of B lymphocytes and is mediated by the body's production of specific antibodies against the virus in B lymphocytes. The other immune response, the cellular one, the defense mechanism against the virus is different because they are the same cells of the immune system – in particular the T lymphocytes – and not the antibodies produced to fight the virus and to destroy infected cells. Ideally, a vaccine should stimulate both these immune responses and not just the humoral one.

I study

The vaccine in question is called Ad5-nCov since the researchers used a adenovirus (type 5 – hence the abbreviation Ad5), weakened, a common virus cause of cold, used as a carrier to transport the genetic material of the new coronavirus Sars-Cov-2 .



The study assessed safety and the ability to produce an immune response that can block the virus. Wuhan researchers involved 108 healthy volunteers , aged between 18 ei 60 years, who did not have Covid infection – 19. The volunteers, divided into 3 groups, received the new Ad5 vaccine, low, medium and high dosage, by intramuscular injection.

The results, from security to potential

At a distance of 28 days after administration there was no serious adverse reaction , although most of the participants had at least one undesirable effect, mild or moderate, within the first week of vaccination. The most common reactions are pain around the injection site, fever , tiredness, headache and pain in the muscles. Only one participant reported high fever, marked fatigue, breathlessness and muscle pain, symptoms that however returned within 27 hours.

As for the immune response, the authors explained that after 14 days from administration in a single dose the experimental vaccine has produced specific antibodies against Sars-Cov-2 and also a good cellular response . “This makes him a potential candidate for further investigation “, stressed Wei Chen , of the Institute of Biotechnology in Beijing, which coordinated the study. “However, these results must be interpreted with caution “, adds the author, who recalls that the fact of being able to stimulate a good immune response does not necessarily imply that the vaccine protects against the new coronavirus. In any case, the vaccine has passed phase 1 of the clinical trial, which has technical times – there are 3 phases, the first one serves to demonstrate the safety and tolerability of the drug and involves a still rather small sample of participants.

Other vaccines, where are we

Speaking of the clinical trial (on human volunteers), currently, on the date of 27 May 2020 on the page Clinicaltrials.gov three clinical studies are active . Among these three, one is the one we talked about today, which has passed phase 1. The second, recently started, is its continuation, that is the experimentation in the phase 2 by Ad5-nCov on 508 healthy volunteers. Then there is a third clinical study (phase 1 and 2), conducted in the UK on 1. 090 participants, the vaccine is being evaluated ChAdOx1 , also based on a weakened adenovirus that carries genetic material of Sars-Cov-2. The authors of Oxford some time ago announced that it could arrive, in the first doses, already in the autumn 2020 , but still there is no certainty that this can happen.

But there are also promising results on animals , in the research preclinical, which comes even before the clinical one: the news of a Chinese team has just arrived that has identified powerful neutralizing antibodies . Among these, one, currently tested on macaques, has managed to inhibit the infection. The result was published on Nature . But it is not the only research with good results on animals: two studies on Science , for example, showed the development of neutralizing antibodies against the virus and that the primates were not subject to a second infection .