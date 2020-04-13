covid-19,-a-point-on-all-the-symptoms-of-coronavirus-disease

Numerous studies have highlighted a long list of symptoms associated with Covid – 19. In addition to the most common ones, such as fever, tiredness and cough, there may also be gastrointestinal complaints, muscle pain and reduced sense of smell. And in severe cases dyspnea may appear. A point on what we know

Fatigue is among the three most common symptoms of Covid – 19 reported by WHO, along with fever and dry cough ( photo: LaylaBird via Getty Images)

By now the new coronavirus is becoming less new : let's get to know its molecular characteristics and clinical manifestations connected to his infection. All these elements are also important for seeking targeted treatments – for which we have several trials underway in Italy – and a vaccine, which currently are not available. To date we know that Covid – 19 can occur with various clinical manifestations (but sometimes no problem appears in positive people but asymptomatic). Here are the main symptoms reported by patients and in scientific studies.

The most common symptoms

WHO indicates among the common symptoms fever , tiredness and dry cough . Less common, but still present, in some cases, they are: shortness of breath – therefore breathlessness and difficulty in breathing – muscle pain, sore throat, and in very limited cases diarrhea, nausea and cold. In the Italian monitoring of deceased patients, carried out by the Higher Institute of Health, it emerges that the symptoms in these serious patients, before being hospitalized are: fever in 76% of cases, breathing difficulties in 72%, cough in the 39%, diarrhea in 6%, hemoptysis (coughing up blood) in 1%.

Less common but possible symptoms

If fever, fatigue and cough are the most classic manifestations that raise Covid's doubt – 19, however, there are also lesser known and widespread symptoms which, especially if associated with the main ones, may be additional bells alarms and strengthen suspicion of new coronavirus infection. In particular, the gastrointestinal symptoms are often underestimated, according to a study being published on the American Journal of Gastroenterology .

The research, on a sample of 204 patients in China, report that about half of them (103) had a digestive disorder, in almost all cases (in 97 up 103) accompanied by breathing problems. In particular, however, for patients with gastrointestinal symptoms the time between the appearance of the ailments and admission to the hospital is lengthened (it goes from an average of 7.3 to an average of 9 days), when we know that timely access may be essential for the patient with Covid – 19.

Smell, taste and eyes

A separate chapter deserve some symptoms, not yet included in the WHO list, which temporarily affect the sense of smell and taste. As often happens in the flu, the loss of the sense of smell ( anosmia ) or the reduction of the same ( hyposmia) and in some cases even loss of taste (ageusia) could be present in a good portion of cases, as pointed out by two English otolaryngologists and as also indicated by the American Academy of Otorinolaringology. There is also a nod to the eyes: according to some research, in very limited cases and especially in patients experiencing a serious infection, there also appears to be conjunctivitis , which gives symptoms such as red eyes, burning and tearing.

Covid – 19 and heart health

Not among the symptoms but among the potential consequences in the most serious and hospitalized patients for Covid – 19, there is that of a cardiac damage , which unfortunately in some cases is fatal. The damage probably occurs due to the fact that the infection can also cause inflammation at the heart level, especially in people at risk, that is, with underlying cardiovascular diseases. A study on Jama Cardiology showed that on 416 people hospitalized in China, almost one in five had heart damage and among them about half died of death, while among those without heart damage, even in the presence of an underlying cardiovascular disease, only the 4,5 %. Another study, also on Jama Cardiology , which involved 187 patients in China, highlights that more than a quarter of them have had damage to myocardium – the muscular part of the heart – and also in this case the mortality between them was much higher.

But not everyone has symptoms

However, there is a percentage, probably quite large, of people who have few symptoms or have no symptoms. WHO, referring to Covid – 19, reported that the percentage of people with mild or asymptomatic infection could be around 80% – while the 15% are serious infections in which the person has difficulty breathing and needs oxygen and still 5% are very serious with the need for ventilation.