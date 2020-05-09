covid-19,-all-questions-still-unanswered

Are you immune after healing? When will a vaccine be available? Will the virus return in the fall? That is, all that we still do not know about Covid – 19

(Image: Getty Images)

One of the lessons we will take home after the pandemic ( hopefully) is that science is not a monolith . On the contrary, it is the result of a continuous process of questions, comparisons, trials and errors. Of continuous approximations, the next infinitesimally better than the previous one. And therefore often, by its very nature – that is: not because of errors, willful misconduct or bad faith – it has only partial, incomplete answers to offer, which may then be denied or amended. Even more often, new and more complex questions arise with each answer found. And so on. In short, Covid – 19 put us overwhelmingly before the question of uncertainty : “It is in the iconic, almost Socratic nature of the scientific method” , remembered not long ago Cesare Alemanni on the pages of Pocket , “the fact that to know you must first 'know not to know' “. And precisely by virtue of this we have tried to put order in the disorder, summarizing what we still know we do not know about the ongoing epidemic.

Where does the virus come from?

We don't know for sure (sic). What we can say at the moment, according to the evidence collected so far by the scientific community, is that Sars-Cov-2 it has a natural origin, i.e. it was not created in any laboratory. The hypothesis of an artificial virus had started to spread more or less a month ago, when a service of Tgr Leonardo , dating back to 2015, in which there was talk of a research carried out in China to create a chimeric virus in the laboratory that would have the potential to infect the human being . However, a study published on Nature Medicine on 17 Last March he compared the genomic data available on Sars-Cov-2 with the known sequences of other coronaviruses, concluding that the analysis “clearly shows that Sars-Cov-2 is not a laboratory construct or a deliberately manipulated virus: it represents the emergence of a new virus that has adapted to the human being by natural means” .

Well, but there is still a lot we don't know. What are these natural routes ? What is the source of the spillover of the virus? Here we are in the field of hypotheses. One possibility is that the pathogen made the species jump , going from a host animal (probably the bat or the pangolin) to the human being in the Wuhan meat market in not too remote times. Possibility supported by the fact that several similarities have been found between the Sars-Cov-2 arna sequence and that of the coronavirus itself of bats and pangolins; the only difference is that the now famous protein spike of the our coronavirus has greater ability to penetrate the human organism, infecting it.

Another hypothesis instead foresees that an ancestor of Sars-Cov-2 introduced himself long ago into the human genome (always following a jump of species), adapting to it during of time until it becomes so strong that it has the ability to trigger a pandemic.

Does infection (and healing) confer immunity?

We don't know for sure. But we have some clues. It is finally certain that those who get sick develop specific antibodies against the virus: a normal process in the case of almost all known infectious diseases, which could not be taken for granted in the case of such an elusive enemy. And that however does not necessarily guarantee that one cannot reinfect. We owe this certainty to the results of a serological study conducted on 285 Chinese patients, who have shown for the first time that patients develop specific immunoglobulins against Sars-Cov-2 during the course of the disease. Which gives us two pieces of information. First of all, it makes sense, at least from the epidemiological point of view, to carry out serological tests on the population. Secondly, it is possible that the healed develop immunity to the virus, which among other things supports the possibility of creating an effective vaccine.

But what we don't know is how long this immunity lasts. In the case of viruses similar to Sars-Cov-2, such as Sars and Mers, the survivors obtain immunity to new infections that lasts at least 12 – 24 months ; the same happens in Covid's animal models, but even this is not enough to confirm that the recovered patients are really immune to the disease. And it is precisely for this reason that the World Health Organization has officially denied the adoption of patents, passports or other immunity certificates to Covid – 19 , currently without scientific basis.

Will the virus hit back with phase 2? And in the fall?

We don't know for sure. According to the latest report of the Imperial College of London, the loosening of the lockdown could actually lead to a new increase in infections and deaths. In particular, the authors of the work hypothesized three scenarios: the first, in which the mobility of citizens remains the same as that of the lockdown; the second and third, in which the mobility stands respectively at 20% and at 40% of the current one . According to forecasts, the last two scenarios would involve, in just six weeks, respectively 4 thousand and 23 thousand new deaths. Even more complicated is the relationship of the Bruno Kessler Foundation and of the Higher Institute of Health , which even simulated 92 scenarios, ordered by progressive loosening of the lockdown.

The last, the most dramatic, even provides 150 critically ill after a few months. It should be noted, however, that these are hypotheses that do not take into account individual behavior, fear and responsibility, nor the adoption of protective measures such as gloves and masks: it is possible that, with a loose lockdown, everyone will resume the life of first as if nothing had happened? Or is it more realistic to think that citizens, even if only for fear of being infected, still keep their guard high, at least in the early days? At the moment we cannot know, and therefore every forecast leaves the time it finds. Same goes for a possible return (if ever there will be a departure ) of the virus in autumn: several studies have hypothesized a possible correlation between rising temperatures and attenuation of the pathogen, but the data collected so far are still too weak to be able to draw definitive conclusions. So, once again, the answer is that there is no answer.

Will there be a vaccine? And when?

Some of the candidates vaccines against Covid – 19 appear to be very promising. It is the last hour, for example, the news that the preparation made in Italy developed by the biotech company Takis would have proven able to bring a group of mice to develop antibodies effective in blocking virus infections in human cells (news then scaled down by the National Institute of Infectious Diseases Lazzaro Spallanzani, where the tests were carried out: of the institute say that “it is not yet possible to reach conclusions of any nature on the effectiveness of the potential vaccine candidate” ). Clinical trials on humans of the Takis vaccine, however, will not begin before this summer.

Another wave of optimism comes from Oxford University , where a research team has developed an experimental vaccine that seems to have worked well on monkeys (we are talking about six macaque specimens rhesus , which after 28 days from infection returned to health without any trace of the presence of the virus). Scientists argue that if everything goes the right way (which is by no means a foregone conclusion), the vaccine may be ready in the fall, and available initially for a few million doses. However, as we have seen, the if and the conditionals still abound: and for this reason the the only possible and honest answer to the question “when will we have a vaccine?” is “we do not know”.

What is the best way to contain the epidemic?

The prolonged and rigid Italian lockdown has given the desired results: finally the peak of the infections is behind us, the number of deaths continues to decrease, intensive care, resuscitations and first aid they begin to breathe. However, other countries have acted differently: Sweden , for example, where (also for constitutional reasons) schools , the shops and businesses remained open, and the government limited itself to suspending all public events and encouraging citizens to stay home.

Or Portugal , a country which, despite having a rather elderly population and an underfunded health system (the percentage of people over 80 is less than that of Italy and Greece only, and the country has just 4.2 intensive care units for 100 thousand people. Spain, by comparison, has 9, Germany 30), at the moment it seems to hold up well to the pandemic blow even with a much less stringent lockdown than other European countries.

The truth is that it is still too early to understand which have been the most effective and appropriate measures for containment: we may only know this in many months, when (hopefully) we will have time to look back and analyze all the data in detail. Which, hopefully, will make us more prepared in the case of new health emergencies.