covid-19-diagnosis-in-just-5-minutes,-here's-the-quick-test-from-the-united-states

After receiving the OK from the FDA, Abbott Laboratories is preparing to supply the American market with 50 Thousand diagnostic kits per day to fight the pandemic

From hours to a few minutes . The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new test for coronavirus with a preferential emergency procedure returns results in no time: just 5 minutes to know if you have been infected, 13 minutes to verify the negativity instead. And above all it can also be led to the front , without having to send the samples to the partner laboratories. The technology is owned by Abbott Laboratories, which in an official statement has made it known that from April it will be able to churn out 50 thousand test kits per day , available for the moment only for United States.

It's called Id Now Covid – 19 and is the adaptation for the pandemic emergency of a technology (Id Now) already existing and used to identify cases of influenza and other viral infections of the respiratory tract. What is needed is a little manual skills, a small portable laboratory (weighing three kilograms and as big as a toaster) and some reagents.

Biological samples taken by swab from nose and pharynx are mixed in a solution with chemical reagents which break the envelope of the virus and release its rna . Inside the toaster the target genetic material possibly present will be amplified and made identifiable, ignoring everything else.

Extremely fast – it takes 5 minutes to ascertain the presence of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus arna and 13 to make sure there is not – this test also appears to have discrete reliability .

If so it would be ideal for use at the front , as in emergency rooms, where quick responses are needed, while now patients remain parked for at least 4-6 hours waiting for the test results.

This from Abbott Laboratories adds to other rapid tests which have been proposed in recent weeks as an alternative to those indicated by the World Health Organization (WHO). American and European authorities, for example, have given the go-ahead for the DiaSorin rapid test, which gives the diagnosis in one hour and whose experimentation in collaboration with the Spallanzani hospitals of Rome and San Matteo of Pavia ended on 10 March. From April they should arrive in Italy 100 mila diagnostic kit.