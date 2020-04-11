covid-19-immunity:-serological-tests-in-italy-on-6-age-groups

In anticipation of Phase 2, Italy is preparing for the introduction of serological tests for a part of the population, with a view to a gradual reopening of the country which will presumably start from the activities and more strategic sectors.

The Ministry of Health had already announced this in a circular issued on April 3, where on the subject of serological tests – of which it anticipated an imminent start in Italy – it underlined that they are “very important in the research and in the epidemiological evaluation of the viral circulation”.

The task of these tests will be to identify which subjects – who had already come into contact with the new coronavirus SarsCov2 before the spread of the epidemic or in a mainly asymptomatic form – have already developed antibodies and are therefore immune. The goal would be to arrive at a sort of “immunity passport” that could also facilitate the choice criteria for returning to work.

More details on how to proceed with these tests have been announced by the president of the Superior Health Council (Css) Franco Locatelli in a press conference to the Civil Protection.

Regarding the population samples on which the tests will be carried out, Locatelli explained that it will be built – taking into account the gender difference between men and women of the population subject to the serological analysis – on the basis of six age groups, identified thanks to Istat's indications . And, subsequently, for work profiles – a number will be defined limited – and due to regional differences , based on epidemic spread.

Another indication provided concerns the specific choice of test to which the population is subjected: « A test will be chosen serological characterized by high sensitivity, high specificity, wide applicability on the whole national territory , because it will be a study on the whole territory with a very wide involvement of all the regions, which we also count on for the rapidity of the examination, in order to conduct this assessment on the seroprevalence rate in a short time “.

