covid-19,-pregliasco:-“it-is-impossible-to-have-certain-data-on-the-mortality-rate”

Words are important, especially in certain moments and situations. But often it is not so. Among the inaccuracies that are felt these days, one concerns the use of the terms lethality and mortality as if they were synonyms. It is not so.

And the difference is not a small thing. In fact, the distinction between lethality rate and mortality rate is not semantic but substantial both to clarify the impact on the population and to decide public health actions.

The distinction

The lethality rate , is the ratio between deaths from a disease and the total number of subjects affected by the same disease . This incidence measure is based on the number of new cases, and is strictly dependent on the observation window, daily, weekly, monthly and cumulative if the cases observed from the first day are added.

Therefore the lethality rate is obtained by dividing the number of people who died from the disease with the total number of sick people . It is evident that this figure can fluctuate a lot according to the way in which it is decided to detect how many people are sick: given the choices made by Italy, for example, our lethality rate is much higher than that of other countries with many infections .

The mortality rate, on the other hand, is obtained by dividing the number of people who died from the disease with that of the total number of exposed persons (i.e. the entire population concerned). Ne it follows that the lethality rate is a more substantial percentage than that of the mortality rate, which however returns a more relevant data for the risk assessment that an epidemic entails for the whole population.

This means that there are diseases that despite having a very high lethality have a low mortality.

«The real problem is that the data we have are not the real ones, for this reason they must be taken with pliers – explains Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist and health director of the Galeazzi Institute in Milan and professor of hygiene at the State University – And the fact that this virus is characterized from non-severe or asymptomatic forms of symptoms, unfortunately it does not help. Many people in Italy have certainly contracted Covid 19 without even realizing it and this does not allow us to be precise. Let's say that the numbers would be real if the whole population was swabbed. Only in this case would we have a correct percentage “.

The fact remains that the numbers that are disseminated, if not explained, create anxiety and strong concern.

« It is precisely for this reason that it is important to know that talking about the virus mortality rate is incorrect . If we do this we give wrong information to people who are already quite confused. Talk about mortality rate that exceeds 4 percent (last figure provided by the head of the Civil Protection, Angelo Borrelli) is certainly an overestimated data , because of any epidemic it is, as mentioned before, the cases identified are always less than the real ones. So be careful : we cannot provide a correct percentage of Covid's mortality rate – 19 because, I repeat, we do not have and, perhaps, we will never have the real data. We can only talk about the mortality rate among the infected people that the health system has managed to identify “.

In complex situations, such as the one we are experiencing, it is not possible to simplify beyond measure, because instead of really understanding the real situation , you only contribute to spread fear or feed distrust towards institutions. Albert Einstein said: “Do things in the simplest way possible, but without simplifying” .

For Covid – 19 therefore we can say that we are facing a phenomenon with moderate lethality and low mortality : “This data – concludes Pregliasco – is all the more true the more the spread of the infection is contained. And this fully justifies the precautionary approach of the institutions “.