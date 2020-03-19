covid-19,-the-constitutionalist:-«track-individual-cell-phones?-it-takes-a-law-»

There are those who have already summoned Big Brother and individual control of travel. It is not so, but the risk exists. For some days, Lombardia has been using a system for analyzing cell-to-cell displacements of cell phones. These data are used to quantify the movements in this emergency period in which everyone is asked to stay at home and instead many still do not respect the indications.

«It is an extremely worrying prospect in ordinary moments», explains the constitutionalist Fulco Lanchester , «which becomes useful on a monitor level, as a warning to prevent people from going out in times of emergency.

Outside the emergency it is certainly dangerous “.

What actually happens? The telephone companies have made available the traffic data of the repeaters and signals that from one cell to another, between 3 and 500 meters away, they move. It is a collective surveillance, not an individual one , which would not be allowed by the privacy regulations. “If there was an individual identification, without an act of the judicial authority this would be a violation of the constitutional dictate. On the other hand, such a measure is not provided for by the decrees of the law or by the decrees of the Prime Minister issued so far and the data could not be used “, explains Professor Lanchester.

It does not even take into account the split data of those who actually need to move, such as health workers and those who manage the food supply chain. However, it reports a decrease in travel only by 60% in Lombardy, still too little. The Lombard vice president Fabrizio Sala defines the data still too limited. «43% of citizens habitually move from their place of residence. There are still too many people around. The advice is, and remains, to stay at home “.

It is precisely this excessive presence of people around that worries. «The collected one», adds the constitutionalist, «is a collective data , it is not possible to check 60 million of people. It is not individualized, but highlights the need for the order to intervene if the movement is excessive by sending police forces on the roads and in the areas of greatest movement “.

It is a “threat” of detection , a warning that cannot become real in the absence of laws. «In emergency situations there are prices to pay, but the supervision of internal and external guarantee institutions and of the same means of communication must remain high. The article 16 of the Constitution is sanctioned the freedom of movement and residence, “except for the limitations that the law generally establishes for health or safety reasons “”.

The concern is turned to the future. “What worries me is that, upon exiting the emergency, the system becomes normal . The no to an ordinary emergency situation must be clear, “concludes Lanchester.

