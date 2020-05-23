covid-19,-the-missed-hugs-in-a-mural-at-spallanzani-in-rome

The story of the coronavirus emergency is also told on the walls of Italian cities. Nurses, doctors and everyone who has struggled with the disease have been immortalized and painted. Street art is the art form that represents this period, from England with Banksy on the streets of Bergamo and Milan. Now Rome is added with a mural for all the hugs missed due to the coronavirus.

To realize the work it was the street artist Harry Greb : who wanted to pay tribute to those who were unable to embrace their loved ones who were sick because meetings in the hospital were forbidden and to all the people who died without having their family members by their side.

The work is on the external wall of the Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute of Infectious Diseases. Greb chose an image from Milos Forman's film Someone flew over the cuckoo nest with the embrace between the protagonist played by Jack Nicholson and Will Sampson depicted with mask and gloves.

«I want to thank the street artist, Harry Greb for wanting to dedicate to the victims of the COVID – 19 a mural made on the surrounding wall of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases Lazzaro Spallanzani . A significant and impactful gesture. Moreover, Spallanzani has already dedicated several murals to all the scientists who contributed to the fight against viruses “said, in thanks, the Councilor for Health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D'Amato.

