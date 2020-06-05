covid-19,-the-new-data-on-the-increase-in-mortality-compared-to-previous-years

The data are from a report by Istat and the ISS and concern mortality from all causes in the months from January to April 2020. In Italy, in the months of March and April 2020 there was an overall increase in the deaths of 48% compared to the same months of previous years. All data

Numbers, statistics, projections and models have accompanied us throughout the Covid pandemic – 19 , which is not yet finished. Today the new Italian data from Istat and the Higher Institute of Health (ISS) on overall mortality, for all causes, arrive. Mortality which in March 2020 is higher than the 48, 6% compared to the average of the past years (from 2015 to 2019) relating to the month of March and the 33 6% compared to the average for April.

The data are then divided by age group and gender and for all Italian municipalities. The increase in deaths in 2020 is more marked in men and in the age groups above the 70 years, while it is more contained in women and practically almost zero under 50 years. The provinces most affected by this increase are Bergamo , Lodi, Pavia, Monza and Brianza and Milan. Here are all the data.

How mortality increases due to the coronavirus

From 20 February at 30 April 2020 there have been 28. 561 ascertained deaths related to Covid – 19 and on the date of June 3 2020 I'm 33. 601 . In the first 4 months of 2020 mortality from all causes, in some age groups, was significantly more high compared to that recorded in the same months in previous years, from 2015 to 2019. Nationally and considering all age groups, in March 2020 there have been more than 80 thousand deaths (for all causes), approximately 26 thousands more deaths – an increase in the 48, 6% – compared to the average for the month of March of the period 2015 – 2019 (therefore making an average of March 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 is 2019). As for the month of April 2020, the deceased were more than 64 mila, with about 16 thousand more cases (+ 33 , 6%) compared to the average of previous years.

The news of the data: the braking at the end of April

The new Istat-Iss data substantially confirm those of the previous reports. A new element relates to the now complete mortality estimates for April. If in the week from 9 to 15 April there was an increase in the 37, 8%, considering the whole month of April the increase drops to 33, 6% , confirming that especially in the last 10 days of the month fortunately there was a slowdown in deaths.

The reasons are probably to be found – explain statisticians and epidemiologists – in the reduction of the slice of the most fragile population , already strongly affected unfortunately in the previous months. Other factors of the progressive reduction of mortality in 2020 can be linked to the via via less pressure on health systems and increased diagnostic capacity.

Lombardy: March, the black month of deaths

Certainly the most striking differences are those registered in Lombardy, one of the regions most affected by the coronavirus. So much so that here the excess in mortality is of the 188% in March 2020 and drops however to 107% in April 2020. Within Lombardy, the highest overhang was recorded in Bergamo and Lodi : the statistical increase in the percentage of deaths from all causes passes from 571% of March in 123% of April in Bergamo, and from 377% to the 79, 9% in Lodi.

In short, certainly the worst month was that of March 2020 , especially for these areas and for the region. In April 2020 the growth in mortality still remains high, in some cases even more than in Bergamo and Lodi , in the province of Pavia (135% more deaths than the average 2015-2019), of Monza and della Brianza (101%) and of Milan (98%).

The other regions

In other geographical areas, the distribution of the epidemic has been heterogeneous, with the northern regions very affected, the central ones less but still more affected than the southern ones and the islands. In the north the excess of mortality was more marked in Piedmont , in Aosta Valley , in Liguria , in Trentino-Alto Adige and in Emilia-Romagna , with an increase above the 50% both for the month of March and for the month of April, while very lower than 50% in Veneto, Tuscany and Friuli Venezia Giulia. In the center, the increase in mortality was more marked in the Marche (+ 48, 9% in March and + 32, 4% in April). While in the south and in the islands it has remained low – in some regions the mortality has even decreased compared to that of previous years.

Old people and men most affected

Obviously the new coronavirus did not affect everyone in the same way. We know that the elderly are the most affected, given that in Italy the average age of the infected people is 62 years, quite high. The elderly are also those who most often face complications, especially due to previous pathologies, and death ( average age of the deceased equal to 78 years). But another data, widely discussed, concerns gender differences. The virus has been more aggressive, for more than one reason, in the male sex. However, the difference probably mainly concerns the severity of the symptoms , given that, according to Istat-Iss data, the 209. 0 13 Covid cases – 19 diagnosed by 30 April 2020 , the 53, 3% (111. 452) is female. This element is confirmed by the data of the last ISS infographic, of 28 May 2020, in which on 31. 851 dead, 18. 809 are men (59%) is 13. 0 42 are women (40, 9%).

Elderly men and women

Within these data, which are a national average or by region or province, there are then strong differences and the increase in deaths is greater for the categories most at risk. Nationally, in men aged 70 ai 90 years the increase in mortality in the months of March and April 2020 is of well 52 percentage points compared to the average of the months of the past years, while for the over 90 the increase is by 48%. For women the growth in mortality is less pronounced and shows a + 31% in the age from 70 at 80 years , a + 35% from 80 ai 90 and a + 42% come on 90 upward.