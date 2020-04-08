covid-19,-what-do-deceased-people-have-in-common?

Patients who died of the new coronavirus have pre-existing diseases in the vast majority of cases, including hypertension, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular problems. All Italian data and a study in China

(photo: Westend 61 via Getty Images)

In the fight against Covid – 19, to better understand how it attacks the new coronavirus and those who are most at risk, it may be useful to analyze the clinical features shared by people who have lost their lives. Several research centers around the world are carrying out this type of study. The results are published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine , the journal of the American Thoracic Society. In Italy the Higher Institute of Health is conducting a continuous monitoring of deceased patients with (or for) Covid – 19. And today a new international research – Chinese and American – has been published that has analyzed the clinical history of a sample of 85 people who died in Wuhan in the first epidemic phase in China.



The most common pre-existing pathologies died in Italy

The Higher Institute of Health has analyzed the data of 12. 550 Italian patients who died, on April 2 2020 (here the infographic), with (or for) Covid – 19. In most cases (97%) there was at least one pre-existing pathology . The ISS carried out an investigation of these diseases in a sub-sample of about 1. 100 missing persons, whose hospital records could be analyzed. The first and most common condition is the hypertension , present approximately in the 75% of women and in the 71% of the men of the sample who died for Covid – 19. Type two diabetes is the second – and can also be present with hypertension – recurrent in about 30 % of patients. Then there are atrial fibrillation, heart failure, chronic renal failure, ischemic heart disease and other diseases ( cancer around 16% of women and in 17% some men).

There are also 35 patients with less than 40 years, of which 26 are men and 9 are women. Among these, we have clinical data of 21 people and we know that 18 of them had serious pre-existing pathologies (cardiovascular, renal, psychiatric, diabetes, obesity), while 3 had no diagnosis of relevant diseases.

Deceased in Italy, age and gender

The vast majority of patients who died and tested positive for the new coronavirus have above 50 years of age, while 1.2% are less than 50 years – translated into numbers, however, are not absolute low, we speak of 145 cases out of a total of 12. 550 dead. The average age of deceased people is 78 years and two out of three victims are men, while the average age of the infected people is confirmed (but there may be many cases that escaped the relief) is 62 years.

The study in China

The study in China also partially confirms the Italian data. Scientists, including affiliates in the pneumology department of the Second Medical Center & National Clinical Research Center for Geriatric Diseases, analyzed data from 85 patients admitted to two facilities in the province of Hubei, who died between 9 and 15 February 2020. The average age of deceased people is lower than the Italian one – even if the sample is smaller than the Italian one which includes 12. 550 cases – and is equal to 65, 8 years . Here too, in 72% of cases trafficking in men.

The most frequent pre-existing pathologies are, as in Italy, in the order: hypertension , type 2 diabetes and coronary heart disease. Also, at the time of admission, about the 81% of patients had low blood levels of eosinophils , important cells that fall into the white blood cells, which generally in respiratory infections serious are reduced. This eosinophilopenia , explain the authors, could indicate a worse prognosis. The authors note that these data are to be referred to the patients considered and to the first epidemic phase in China – the epidemic in different times and geographical areas can have a different impact and characteristics. “Since it is a new pandemic, which is constantly evolving” , the authors conclude , “we believe that the medical community must proceed with a certain openness of mind as there is an ever increasing number of studies” .