covid-19,-will-the-vaccine-save-us?

Developing a vaccine that works is only the first step on a very complicated path. It will have to be produced in sufficient quantities, distributed to the population, to ensure that no one is left behind. Anything but simple

(photo: Getty Images)

It is easy to say vaccine . The scientific community is tempting them all: there are about 70 the preparations in development phase against the coronavirus responsible for the Covid- 19 , at the moment most of it is still at a preclinical level – and in this regard it is necessary to remember, as Guido Silvestri recently underlined , virologist from Emory University in Atlanta, who “we don't need 70 vaccines, but only one that works well “. The possibilities currently open are many: some studies are based on inactivated viruses , others on attenuated viruses , still others on viral subunits and so on. In short, “an unprecedented global research and development effort in terms of scope and speed” is underway , as defined by Seth Berkley, expert of the Gavi Alliance, which could lead us, in the most rosy scenario, to have an effective vaccine in hand already at the beginning of 2021. Covid affair – 19 resolved and archived forever, then? Not to make birds of ill omen, but unfortunately things are not quite like that. Because the research and development of a vaccine are only the first (very complex) step of an equally tiring and tortuous path. When (and if) we have the vaccine in our hands we must think of how produce it on a large scale, how to cover its costs, as distribute it . And above all how to get it to everyone without allowing anyone (read: the most disadvantaged nations and the most poor people) fall behind.

These are far from simple questions to deal with, and for this reason from not underestimate. The key element is the collaboration of all: “Today humanity, in all its fragility, is looking for a safe and effective vaccine against Covid – 19 “, they write from Unaids . “Governments and international partners must work together around global guarantees to ensure that, once the vaccine is developed, it is produced quickly and scalably, and that it is available to all people, in all countries, free. The same is of course true for all treatments, diagnostic devices and technologies necessary to fight the disease “. The positive side of the coin is that world leaders (some of the world leaders) are already organizing themselves to meet these needs, creating international collaborations for research and funding.

However, much remains to be done. History should teach us not to repeat mistakes made in the past. The Washington Post , for example, recalls what happened during the swine flu of 2009, when the richest nations in the world, including the United States, then led by Barack Obama , were leaders of the search for a vaccine against H1N1. The United States managed to sign contracts with pharmaceutical companies to get their hands on about 600 millions of doses of vaccines, a very substantial part of the total production; and according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , the vaccine was inoculated at approximately 80 millions of Americans, a number equal to the numbers of doses distributed to others 77 nations of the world. Well but not very well.

Today at 11 years apart, the risk on the horizon is the same. Last week, representatives of the World Health Organization , of the Gates Foundation , of the European Commission and United Kingdom , China , Canada , Turkey , Saudi Arabia , Japan and several African nations met in a virtual summit in which they gathered over 8 billion dollars to allocate to the development and distribution of the vaccine. Too bad that the United States deserted the meeting, preferring to devote itself to the own project, the so-called Operation Warp Speed ​​, which allocates resources ” almost unlimited ” to develop vaccines for Covid – 19 but to be used only within national borders. In the face of collaboration.

“It is absolutely necessary” , comments Stefano Vella , teacher of Global health at the Catholic University of Rome, “that we all work together, in concert, without leaving anyone behind, a bit like it was done for the vaccine and for the treatment of HIV (although unfortunately the vaccine is not never been found). The vaccine must be globally available, as well as all treatments, and costs must be covered by all countries. The pharmaceutical companies have declared that they do not intend to make money from the vaccine: I trust that it can really go like this “. We hope so too, of course, but at the moment things seem to be going in a different direction. It is very recent news that Sanofi has already promised the first vaccine doses to the United States: “The last of the vaccinated” , reports today Republic , “could even be immunized several years after the first one. Pushing all the factories in the world at full speed and giving up any other vaccine would lead to 5 billion doses per year “.

By the way, we still don't know how many doses we will really need: “Much depends” , says Vella again, “from how immunization really works: it could be, for example, that the immunity is not permanent, and therefore it will be necessary to administer the vaccine at regular intervals, as is done for influenza “. Another factor is related to who you choose to vaccinate: “Priority will be given above all to the most fragile subjects, health workers and categories at risk. But at the same time we must also look at asymptomatic or those who seem less likely to get sick, like children: it is true that they get sick less, but they are still a possible vehicle of contagion “. We'll see.