covid-19,-zero-deaths-in-hospitals-in-lombardy-for-the-first-time

There is a date of the day that could fill the heart with hope. For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic broke out in February, there would have been no deaths from Covid nosocomes in Lombardy – 19 . Urged by the Region, hospitals have not currently reported deaths in the last 24 hours , a given that the same administration handles with caution, since it could depend on a failure to transmit data and before having absolute certainty of the “zero deaths”, the definitive data is expected from the Municipalities . However, at the moment this would mean that for the first time in several months now, no ICU bed has freed itself because a patient hasn't made it . The number of deaths in Italy in the last 24 hours therefore stands on 50 people.

There were also no deaths in Sicily, Sardinia, Valle d'Aosta, Calabria, the province of Bolzano, Molise and Basilicata. Only one victim in the Marche, Campania, Puglia and the province of Trento.

The number of inpatients in intensive care also decreased steadily : below 10 units in Campania, Trentino Alto Adige, Sicily, Friuli VG, Abruzzo, Umbria, Sardinia , Aosta Valley, Calabria, Molise, Basilicata.

The positive swabs detected today throughout Italy are 531 , mostly in Lombardy, where the new positives are 285, or on 53, 6 % of new infections .

Cases registered in other regions result in an increase of 45 cases in Emilia Romagna, of 43 in Piedmont, of 17 in Veneto, by 15 in Tuscany, of 53 in Liguria and of 20 in Lazio, 13 in Marche. In all other regions the new cases are less than 10 . No new positive instead in Umbria, Sardinia and Calabria.

READ ALSO

Read all the latest news in the Coronavirus Special