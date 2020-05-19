covid-like-cases,-what-we-know-about-negative-buffer-pneumonia

Patients with covid-like syndromes negative to the nasopharyngeal swab would increase across Italy. How much need to worry?

(photo: Getty Images)

It could be Covid – 19 , also at negative buffer . The attention on the so-called Covid-like cases has been revived in these hours by the president of the Sis 118 Mario Balzanelli , which to the agency Adnkronos reported a increasing number of interstitial pneumonia which are completely similar to those of Covid patients – 19 but “without the virus emerging from the buffer”. Nothing new or strange , commented on Wired the epidemiologist Pier Luigi Lopalco , which underlines that in case of fever and respiratory symptoms it is always advisable to contact the doctor for appropriate investigations .

Covid-like cases

According to Balzanelli, patients with mild or nuanced symptoms that following more in-depth checks they would be in conditions which are completely similar to those with Covid confirmed diagnosis – 19 would be many: the reports of mysterious pneumonia interstitials, now, would come from all Italy. The swab would be negative , but in some cases the coronavirus would have been detected in the Bronchoalveolar lavage liquid .

Some cases, yes, because interstitial pneumonia is not caused only by the new coronavirus. “The diagnosis – and applies to all infectious diseases, not only to Covid – 19 – is made by the observation of signs and symptoms and by exams clinicians and microbiological “, recalls Lopalco.

Is there an alarm?

Balzanelli's words were reported in the media as if it were news, but – Lopalco wonders – where is he the news? “Nasopharyngeal swabs are not infallible and we don't find out now. They can be badly conducted , they can give false negatives “. The reasons why a person with Covid-like symptoms is negative for the swab can be different: maybe the test was conducted too early , when the viral load is not yet sufficient to be detected, or the false negative is the result of individual variability due to a different expression in the epithelia of the Ace2 receptors (the proteins that the virus uses to enter the cells). “There is no evidence that currently allows us to say that the coronavirus is no longer detectable by the swab because it 'descends' into the lungs” , concludes the expert.



Precaution

In the presence of fever and respiratory symptoms, even mild, which can be traced back to Covid – 19 what you need to do is contact the doctors , which evaluating the case, the risk of exposure and the susceptibility will decide the appropriate insights . It is not for nothing that specific protocols are followed for suspicious cases, for example when reporting to 118 a dedicated ambulance is sent and the patient is referred to the Covid center. If in the face of a strong Covid suspicion – 19 there is no is the confirmation of the buffer, we proceed to more sophisticated analyzes .

The case of Codogno

However, it is not the first time that the question of clinical expressiveness has been raised of Covid patients – 19. An article published in late March on Radiology had underlined how in one week after the total lockdown of 14 days to Codogno had been carried out in the private Medical Radiological clinic of the municipality 170 thoracic radiographs of residents in the red zone asymptomatic or complaining fever and a general malaise, without extreme respiratory manifestations . In 59 % of the cases the examination allowed to visualize some anomalies . Signs of pneumonia which, in light of the place and the moment, were in all likelihood attributable to new infections coronavirus , although no confirmatory molecular tests have been performed.

Data, these, which push the experts (including the epidemiologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, who is also co-author of the study) to recommend do not neglect any case of symptoms attributable to Covid – 19 .