cremona-is-reborn:-15-babies-arrived-in-one-day

From the hospital they called it an explosion of joy for the health professionals. It's hard not to read it as a return to life in one of the areas most affected by the new coronavirus. In the sun 24 hours, from 15 on Fridays 26 June at 15 on Saturday 27 June, the hospital of Cremona came to the world well 15 infants , including twins. They are ten females and five males.

“Extraordinary, never happened so far,” they say from the hospital. The primary Aldo Riccardi , explains: «We like to interpret it as a sign of rebirth after these difficult months.

Doctors, midwives, nurses and health workers have worked for 24 hours relentlessly, demonstrating a great team effort ». The last birth took place in a ward in the ward because there was no place left in the delivery room.

« It was an explosion of joy “Added Annalisa Abbiati and Gaetano Scalzone, the doctors on duty on Friday and Saturday,” We saw one baby being born after another and it didn't seem true that this opportunity for human and professional growth was happening to us “.

To witness the exceptional event there is the photo of all the mothers in the hospital corridor . This ward is the only one that was not closed during the Covid emergency in the Cremona hospital. The rest had all become degenda or intensive care for Covid patients. There were births, but without the presence of fathers and visits from family members. Now normalcy has returned and new mothers have already been discharged.

The media births are here 3 or 4 a day, to get to around 1. 150 per year. The number 15 had never been seen and can only be a good omen.

