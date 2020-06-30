cristian-galella-and-tara-gabrieletto:-the-crisis-of-the-couple-who-survived-all-the-reality-shows

Those who are familiar with reality shows and dating shows know that couples formed live can hardly survive the initial flame, falling behind sponsorships on social media and a relationship that survives more for “business” needs than for drives amorous. In this Cristian Galella and Tara Gabrieletto have always been the exception that confirmed the rule: known to Men and Women, they not only survive the comparison bonfires of Temptation Island but also the distance imposed by the 'Isola dei Famosi , getting married in 2016 after a marriage proposal that arrived right at the end of the program conducted by Alessia Marcuzzi.

Their very crowded Instagram profiles, often lent to the couple's “adv”, have for some time seemed silent: the rumor that the couple has broken out and that their marriage is over makes, in fact, the web tour forcing the two to take a position. Those who hoped it was just a voice found, despite himself, Tara's semi-confirmation, who through her Stories dedicates a thought on what happened: «I have never been a very good person to hide when she is sick, because I have always had my eyes that speak before the mouth. I know it will be difficult, but you know that I am very restrained about my private things “ explains the girl, addressing her followers directly.

«It's not a good time, I'm not well. I'm, we are making decisions in my life, so don't ask me strange questions, of the faith, where is Cristian because I won't answer you anyway. They are my things. When the time is right and we will have a clear situation I will say what there is to say, positive or negative. Be patient ». The message therefore confirms the crisis with Cristian Galella but not the breakdown, which could still be recoverable. It remains that watching the drift of a couple who survived all possible and imaginable television programs makes us think. Waiting to find out how it will end, reviewing the video of Cristian's wild ride on the beach of the Is Morus Relais could not do us any good.

READ ALSO

Cristian Galella: “After the Island, I marry Tara”

READ ALSO

«Temptation Island 2020»: who are the first protagonist couples