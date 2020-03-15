cristiana-capotondi:-«men,-our-allies»

“Well, within the limits of the black mood these days”. It is the answer of Cristiana Capotondi, 39 years, to the question that from the last 21 February is no longer the most classic way to start a conversation. These are strange days. Italy is in quarantine, we fight in hospitals, we force ourselves – from a distance – on the balconies. “The only possible solution is to stay at home,” explains the actress on the other side of the receiver, “Codogno is a positive example in this sense, it worked.

It is an act of responsibility to stay at home to protect the elderly and all of us ». She reads, cooks, takes time: «I see a lot of movies, ironing, card games and in Monopoli, I try to learn new things. I have a wall to throw the ball at, he returns it to me without needing someone else. I wanted to knit, but I didn't have time to buy wool. ” All Italian cinemas are closed, so are theaters. And Cristiana Capotondi is the protagonist of the new Rai Uno series, Bella da morte , directed by Andrea Molaioli, broadcast since 15 March. It interprets the police inspector Eva Cantini who, returning to her village overlooking the lake, investigates a femicide. «Eva also investigates herself, she is a character far from the usual stereotypes. It is fragile, imperfect, it does not imitate the strong inspectors to which we have become accustomed over the years. Because we women must bring our femininity to the roles we play “.

It is an all-female story: the victim is a woman, and a magistrate and a young coroner are also investigating. Is solidarity between women indispensable to save and save us?

«In this case, yes, female complicity is the bearer of solutions, of help. But trust between women, in my opinion, must be trust between human beings, even between women and men. “

What idea did the male have of these times?

«I believe that men in this historical phase must be helped by women, because we have changed a lot, a lot. I have a huge estimate of male intelligence, I have many male friends, and I have always been closer to the male universe also for the passions I have. I think women in the past 70 years have made epochal changes and that we haven't told them. There are many men who may have grown up with a traditional female model at home, and as soon as they put their noses out they find another completely different one. So we must tell about our aspirations, our ambitions and also be aware that if a woman, by personal choice, passion, dedication, decides to take care of the family in the traditional way, she must be free to do so. The path is that of freedom, we must not force anyone to do what they don't want “.

Where are we on this path?

«We have to go one step further: to continue running without forgetting that we have companions with whom we must be allies also in their race. We must ask our men to be allies in our race but at the same time we must be in theirs “.

He has already played other brave women: Lucia Annibali, a woman victim of abuse in Marco Tullio Giordana's Name of a Woman …

«These stories have taught me a lot. I feel the responsibility towards the public but above all I feel that these stories have given me back so much on a human level “.

Who are your reference women?

«The women of my family, but I also like to reason about the female models of the past. I really like reading historical biographies. Now I am reading that of Maria Stuarda, after finishing the one on Catherine II of Russia. But I also look at men with admiration. I have a partner for 14 years ( the former face of MTV entrepreneur Andrea Pezzi, ed), and a large part of the woman I am today I also owe to him. Contributes to my character, to my personality “.

Bella to die for also speaks of a wrong, sick love. What should a love never take away?

«It is difficult to explain why it is also a matter of nuances. In the meantime, as a first observation point we have to understand from the depths of ourselves what we are looking for in that love. We must be careful to understand what we want and why “.

Italy today is also an Italy without football. What effect does Vice-President of the Lega Pro have?

«As a soccer fan I feel absolute boredom, all I do is review old games. But football is an extraordinary communication vehicle and it was therefore necessary to stop to make it clear that we are in an emergency situation, that the former behaviors are no longer allowed “.

What else will you do in this static time?

«Last night we experienced the smart dinner: we connected by video conference with all our friends. There were ten of us, each in their own home but at dinner all together. It felt like being in a restaurant until someone got up to wash the dishes. “

What did you cook?

«Meatballs and zucchini au gratin».

What is the first thing you will do when we return to normal?

“I will occupy all the cinemas and theaters in Italy, then all the stadiums, I will watch any type of game. I'm going to eat a nice ice cream on the street in Milan. Spring has come and I will take a long walk. And then I go swimming. “

