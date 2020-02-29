cristiano-malgioglio:-«when-i-met-mina-on-the-street-and-i-clung-to-her-skirt»

“Eighty years are not many. Mina is always a girl ». It is as if Cristiano Malgioglio had it in front of him: “I imagine her as a beautiful housewife who makes cakes, who loves being with her grandchildren and crocheting. A very curious, attentive woman who reads and watches a lot of television because she enjoys it. “ On this last point the lyricist puts his hand on the fire: that Mazzini follow the Big Brother Vip and the Isola dei Famosi is not a guess, but a certainty. «The last time I heard her she said she was crazy about me and my path: they are transmissions that intrigue her because they are a different pastime» reveals Malgioglio on the phone, tormented by a cold that leads him to apologize with each cough.

They haven't heard from each other for almost ten years, when they collaborated together on two pieces that Cristiano wrote for her in 2009: This vida loca (Vida loca) and Live meat . «I was in a restaurant in Madrid and at one point the phone rang and a voice made me say:” Hi, I'm Mazzini “. At the beginning I don't understand: “Cretina, I'm Mina” she does shortly afterwards while I almost started screaming. She has always been a very affectionate woman »reiterates Malgioglio letting memories take over by dragging him gently into the good old days, remembering the most incredible details by thread and by sign: the smells, the colors, the sensations. Like when Liza Minnelli, and this is a scoop, she was thinking of making an English version of Still more still , one of Mina's greatest hits that Malgioglio composed for her in 1978. A project that was almost shipwrecked and which Cristiano tells as if it had happened yesterday.

How did it go with Liza Minnelli?

«Liza was frightened: she said that after Mina she could never have made a more beautiful version of Still more still , but she tried. He wanted to meet her and so, thanks to our friend Angelo Frontoni, the great photographer of the divas, we went to Lugano to make Mina feel her audition which, meanwhile, we had recorded in Rome with the piano. The lady, however, did not reply: Minnelli was very ill. He wanted to do a duet with Mina, but he never did anything. What do you want me to say? Everything is forgiven in Mina “.

Let's go even further back: the first song he wrote for Mina was The important thing is to finish . Remember your first meeting?

«It is a song born by chance, passed through the hands of Dori Ghezzi, but also of Giovanna. Then, together with Anelli, we decided to try to send the piece to Mina, which is a bit like if today someone wanted to write for Beyoncé. At that point the miracle happened: I was walking in Milan, in via Senato, and I found myself in the midst of many people all gathered together. I thought there was an accident, but I decided to go anyway when I found it there: in the center, in the middle of dozens of photographers and onlookers, there was Mina, a tall lady, with a buttery, beautiful face and a dress all in flowers. “Mina, Mina!” I yelled at her holding on to her skirt as the driver tried to tug me. I told her that I had always dreamed of writing for her and that she couldn't tell me no, and she laughed like crazy. “Come tomorrow, I'll wait for you at 9” he replied. A miracle, I could not believe that I had convinced her to listen to my songs “.

And how did it go the next morning?

“I told my mother that I had an appointment with Mina and she said” yes, of course, and I have it with Sophia Loren “. I went to his study, but I arrived ten minutes late. “What time did I tell you yesterday?” he asked me. “At 9” I replied. “And what time am I now? If you want to do this job you must always be punctual “she continued. I felt I was dying, not even the time to start and I had already caught a good punch. Then I took the guitar, but I was unable to sing: one string broke first, then another again, and Mina took me by the bottoms. “Just laugh,” I said, “I will write your greatest success anyway.” “Yes, of course, you will write Turandot to me,” she said. But it went just as I predicted. “

And it came The important thing is to finish : a song that climbed the charts, but that Rai refused to transmit because it was considered licentious .

«It was terrible. A Hit Parade Luttazzi said that Mina was in first place but no one passed the piece. “What the fuck did you write?” my mother asked me, “why don't you pass?” It went down in history as Mina's scandal song, for them the title was “the important thing is to come”. They were very bigoted people, too bad that the text is still very current today, Mónica Naranjo sang it too. “

Then comes, in fact, Yet again again , another great success. Where does it come from?

«I had written a song for Mina, but she told me that she did not convince her because she wanted there to be sex inside. I was desperate, at that time I had a story with a boy who no longer wanted me and, when I came home, I felt a broken heart: who would have been able to write a new piece in those conditions? Then the phone rang and I decided to answer just because my mother was in Sicily at the time and would have worried if I hadn't heard her. “Mom” I replied while crying. “I'm not the mom, it's me. Tell me that you still love me, “said my boyfriend on the other side while I, suddenly, told him” tell me again, again and again. ” From there came the idea to build the piece that, in the end, traces my whole story with that boy. Of course it is an episode that I am telling you now because so many years have passed, otherwise with the fuck I would have said “.

Honored. Is it true, however, that when Mina sang A still still in one of her last performances at the Compass she did not remember the words?

«You didn't remember the second part of the song. Before going on stage she told me that she was panicking and I reassured her by saying that I would help her by suggesting the text from the audience. I was sitting in the front row with Panatta and with Gloria Guida but, when I stood up, Mina did not understand where I was: she was all sweaty, with the orchestra playing so loud and the audience so agitated that she really didn't see me. So he repeated the first verse twice: that live recording still exists and is a rarity. A concert by Mina should have seen it: a continuous beating of feet that seemed to all dance flamenco, a majestic thing. “

Then, at some point, Mina decides to retire. Did you agree?

«The further you go on in this work, the more tiring it becomes: not everyone is called Mina, let's think about how many people have disappeared over the years. Mina's stroke of genius was to leave the world of entertainment when she was still Mina, exactly like Brigitte Bardot and Greta Garbo. At a certain age, when you leave, people don't care: you go away that you are still young and it is what makes others understand that you have been brilliant. In the end, if we think about it, Mina is the one who works most of all, she makes records, mozzarella and mortadella. It has not disappeared, it is always with us. We do not have his image today, but that of what he was and that's enough. The voice, then, is always very beautiful, very captivating. Hopefully it will last another 300 years, also because many of her colleagues have lost her voice for a long time and almost make me tenderness today : pathetic things are the ones that make you suffer the most “.

Do you think of anyone in particular?

«I won't tell you this. Instead, I think of those who still have a spectacular voice a bit like Iva Zanicchi, Orietta Berti, but also Milva: I'm sure Mina would like to hear from me that Milva is the most complete Italian artist we have had. Mina could have been anything she wanted: she left us some great recordings, but she didn't understand the potential of some songs. Type The appointment that she refused and which, then, went to Ornella Vanoni who made it a huge success. Mina is like this: she does the things she likes and throws in the trash what, perhaps, becomes someone else's treasure “.

Would you still write for her?

«I sent her a beautiful piece recently, but she preferred to do something written by Genovese together with Fossati. With Mina there is always room to be able to work, although now I think of other things. I honestly don't even think of a duet. At some point I wanted to offer it to him: maybe he would have answered “no thanks” and I would have been so bad that I could not write any more. So much better that way, Mina brought me luck in my career. I would have liked to work more with her, but she had her authors, Bardotti and the others. I remember well that I gave Ornella Vanoni two scraps of Mina: Wagon lit and Love + Love = I love you . “

And how did Mina take it?

“In no way because I never told her (laughs, ed) . I am very advanced, very modern, a new Demi Moore: I could also go in a bikini on TV, not to mention all the new generations who are crazy about me and my ideas. Like the last video of Perfect night in which I play the role of Monica Bellucci in Malena : a A couple of months ago Benedetta, Mina's daughter, calls me and tells me that mom went crazy for that video and told her that only a genius like me could do such a thing. If it has been hard for all this time, on the other hand, it is because I have managed to do things that others have not had the courage to do “.

What do you wish for these 80 years?

«To be happy, even if I'm sure it is already. I am only sorry that Benedetta has never been able to see a live performance by her mother: it is her great regret. I still remember Mina smoking, who made the sign of the cross before getting on stage and had sweaty hands. She has always liked texts with a particular involvement, with love stories in which there is no male and female. Always one step ahead of everyone “.

