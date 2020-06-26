cristiano-ronaldo-and-humble-childhood:-“mice-at-home-and-beds-on-bricks”

In 2019, according to the data of Forbes , Cristiano Ronaldo earned 105 million dollars – behind in the ranking of sportsmen only to the tennis player Roger Federer – thus becoming the first player to have achieved one billion in his career , between sponsors and engagements. Yet the Portuguese champion has lived a humble childhood, without spangles, within a close family .

To reveal some anecdotes from the past of CR7 is his sister, Katia Aveiro , who on Instagram published an image of their historic home , now demolished: «I was born in a old house and raised in a poor neighborhood », begins the singer and influencer on the sidelines of the photo . «My bed was supported by bricks and when I was little a mouse bit me in the face, I'm not ashamed to tell it “.

View this post on Instagram Eu nasci numa casa velhinha a minha cama era sustentada por tijolos, i was mordida na minha cara was ainda uma bebé de meses por um rato, (não tenho vergonha nenhuma de dizer isto) graças a Deus a minha mãe chegou timed , senão era mais feia do que sou hoje😂😂cresci num bairro pobre, desde cedo aprendi a valorizar o pouco que tinha, a vida semper respondeu ao longo do tempo com alternativas seja por mim seja por quem me rodeava, e a gente se ajudava uns aos outros, aí bornu a união, porque dividíamos com os nossos toda e qualquer conquest, desde pequena que a minha mãe me ensinou a partilhar entre nós o que tínhamos, a capacidade de ajudar alguém não tem a ver com as suas posses, todos devem e podem ajudar alguém, regardless of your social condição, in ajuda it is vast, eu já fui ajudada por pessoas sem que elas mesmo soubessem… And you ajudas alguém ???? _________________________________ ————— (Hoje escutei esta phrase e faz todos o sentido… se queres ajudar alguém não lhe dês peixe mas ensina-o a pescar) ————————————————— ———————————————————————————————————- Ps escusado será dizer que mensagens ofensivas and fora do contexto eu bloqueio o autor… ————————————————————- #vidareal #influenciar #fazobem #respeito # minhahistória #Deus A post shared by Katia Aveiro (@katiaaveirooficial) on Jun 23, 2020 at 4: 01 pm PDT

«Thank God my mother arrived on time , otherwise I would be uglier than I am», jokes Katia, who has 9 years older than Cristiano and now lives in Brazil with the businessman Alexandre Bertolucci . The second part of the post is about mother Dolores and the teaching given to her children, Hugo , Elma , then precisely Katia and Cristiano: “He taught us to appreciate what little we had “, read again.

«Our mother taught us to share among us what we had, because the ability to help others has nothing to do with what we own », concludes Katia, who will pass on to her three children these same teachings. “We can all and must help someone , regardless of our social status “. Values ​​that, in fact, remained tied to CR7 even after its boom .

Ambassador of Save the Children and Unicef ​​, Ronaldo has always distinguished himself for his spirit of solidarity: in the last months he has put his hand to the wallet several times to help Portugal to stem the coronavirus emergency , but already in 2017 the site dosomething.org elected him the star of world sport which gives more. A noble primacy, achieved often thinking back to its humble origins .

