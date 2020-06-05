cristiano-ronaldo-in-the-«aladdin»-version:-the-family-is-a-fairy-tale

«Muscular, wonderful , valid for three ». The historical song of the Genius of the lamp which presents the Prince Ali could be the soundtrack perfect for the last post of Cristiano Ronaldo . On the occasion of the birthday of the twins Eva and Mateo, in fact, the champion of the Juventus wore the costume of Aladdin , the famous character Disney , completing a family picture fairytale.

For the realization of the shot , which in few hours has passed the 5 million likes , the partner Georgina sported a tight-fitting onesie which recalls Kimberly Hart's outfit, the pink Power Ranger. The eldest son of the footballer, Cristiano Jr, instead he presented himself with the mask of the Hulk, the celebrated are disguised as Rapunzel and Spiderman , finally the little one Alana Martina as a princess.

« Happy birthday Eva and Mateo», writes CR7 in the caption celebrating the three years of his twins born from surrogate mother, “we love you very much”. «The family is where life begins and where love never ends» , replies Georgina by publishing the same image. «I am grateful to God for taking care of us, giving us health and always keeping us united: this is mine daily sentiment “.

The model, who last February walked on the stage of the Ariston in Sanremo, then reveals a “secret” relating to little Alana Martina, who in the photo smiles with a beautiful wreath of flowers on the head: «We tried to explain to her that today is the birthday of Eva and Mateo, but she thinks it's his. It must be said that in this family every birthday is felt as one's own, even by adults . “

Aladdin and Pink Ranger lo testify .

