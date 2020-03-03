cristiano-ronaldo,-«the-mother-hospitalized-for-a-stroke»

Are hours of anxiety and apprehension for Cristiano Ronaldo . The mother of the Lusitanian attacker, Dolores Aveiro , was emergency hospitalized due to a ischemic stroke. The Portuguese broadcaster disclosed the news Tvi , according to which the woman would have felt badly at dawn, around 5. 30, before being transported to the hospital Nélio Mendonça of Funchal, in Madeira , the birthplace of CR7.

For now the clinic has not released c official press releases, but it seems that Mrs. Dolores – 65 years just completed – is in intensive care , “conscious and stable”: it is therefore expected that doctors dissolve the prognosis, and then proceed with further tests. Eyes also focused on the Instagram profile of the black and white phenomenon, which given the situation is likely to return home with a private flight .

Besides, it is not a novelty that he is particularly linked to the mother , who in the past revealed that he had fought a breast cancer: «I was operated in Madrid and I performed a specialized cycle of treatments “. Among other things, at the time the news of a donation of 115 thousand euro signed Cristiano Ronaldo in favor of the hospital of Madeira , where precisely the mother had been treated.

Now, therefore, there is a a new battle for Mrs. Dolores, who seems to have already undergone surgery to free the blocked arteries and limit the damage: «It will be monitored and the next few hours will be fundamental », writes Marca . Among other things, Ronaldo tomorrow, March 4, is planning the semifinal of Italian Cup against Milan , but at this point his presence is in strong doubt .

The priority for CR7, now, is health by mother Dolores.

READ ALSO

The Instagram debut of Cristiano Jr.

READ ALSO

Sanremo 2020, Ronaldo and Georgina couple of the evening