cristina-marino-and-luca-argentero-almost-parents-«the-most-beautiful-gift»

He celebrated 42 years on 12 April, Easter day, Luke Argentero, and the best wishes were those of his partner Cristina Marino , who will soon make him father for the first time. “In this exciting new beginning … Best wishes to you my love “, he wrote the actress by publishing two unpublished shots taken by Victor Santiago. “Thanks for the thousand wishes … The best gift is here,” he replied, sharing another polaroid photo, on the grass, with Cristina, the uncovered belly, the complicity of waiting.

There is a baby girl arriving, the first daughter for both of them. The future mother had revealed the sex during an episode of Verissimo aired early February. «It will be a female, for the joy of my father. I would never have said it, I was sure that I would have been the mother of a boy, and instead … », Cristina had announced, that as a lover of the large families of children would like three.

The wedding is also scheduled, postponed precisely because of pregnancy. «We had to get married, but we had not yet defined anything. I would have liked a very simple thing and therefore there was no need for a large organization. Soon, however, we will become three. So we decided to postpone the wedding. There is no hurry: there is love and there will be a creature “.

The “yes” can wait, while the child will arrive in the summer, and will make the couple even more family, together from 2017. The first meeting on the set of Holidays in the Caribbean, then the end of the wedding between him and Myrian Catania (happy today with the new partner Quentin Kammermann and mother of two children) and a new page to be written with Cristina. « You must know how to choose the right travel companion , who knows how to make you better than you are, I am lucky to have found one person who improves me », his words on his partner, last September, at Italian Stories. Cristina, Luca has no doubts, he is really the right one.

