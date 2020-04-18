cristina-marino-to-luca-argentero:-«the-older-he-gets,-the-more-beautiful»

A large house in Umbria, on the border with Tuscany, a green lawn and the expectation of a child, the first for the couple. That of Luca Argentero and Cristina Marino , known in 2015, on the set of a cinepanettone, has little quarantine. “We live in a bubble where, apparently, everything is fine, especially when compared to what happens elsewhere,” admitted the actor, who, on Thursday evening, together with his partner, told himself in a long live Instagram. Filters, he used few. “Cristina's flaw is that she is irreverent, does not know the gift of diplomacy and, therefore, often speaks at once and a bit inappropriately,” Argentero said to a fan who asked him to indicate the strengths and weaknesses of each other.

“One of its merits is that it is an inexhaustible source of energy and light,” he added, while Marino called it “very touchy”.

«If, while discussing with him, you say to him” Are you stupid? “, The communication is over. In this quarantine, we never quarreled. Luca helps to clean, yes. He always stresses it, but it's true. He cooks even better than me, “said Argentero's partner, going into the detail of a relationship that, still, is not clear how long it lasts.

“Answer you, because I don't want responsibility”, Marino hastened to say, leaving Argentero the burden of giving his love a time. “ We celebrated four years recently “, explained the actor, while fans wondered about the timing of his divorce from Myriam Catania. The two formally separated at the end 2015 and, therefore, the beginning of the relationship with the influencer and the end of his marriage, for a period, they could have overlapped. But more Argentero did not say.

However, he told some details of his story with Cristina Marino. «Santo Domingo. Cinepanettone. I had to leave (to return to Italy, editor's note ), but I was wrong to fly, just sliding doors . I would never have met him. Then they said, “Look, you can leave tomorrow.” Luca came in the evening, I should have left in the afternoon of that same day. Instead, we had dinner together and everything was born from there », said the Navy, giving vent to mutual luck. «It went very well for me, but it went better for him. When you took me, I was 24 years old, I was in the flower of my youth. I didn't even have a white hair. So, it's true, I'm very lucky, but I have the great presumption to say that even in Arge went very well », he said, claiming that her partner, and future husband, “The older she gets, the more good. He is much more beautiful now than when he was young “.

The chat between the two, ready to answer fan questions, went on for a long time. They revealed the mutual jealousy (“But not of what happens on the set”) and the hopes for the girl who will come, still unnamed. “I would like it to be like daddy, physically mom”.

