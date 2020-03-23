cristina-parodi,-the-coronavirus-emergency-in-bergamo:-“the-city-is-crying,-it-is-bent-with-pain”

Cristina Parodi , last week, ha used the image of a “ghost town” to describe his Bergamo. And, on Sunday evening, guest once again of It is not the Arena , has reiterated its thesis. « Bergamo is a city that, in the images, is really spooky» , he said the journalist, married to the mayor of Bergamo, Giorgio Gori .

«On the one hand, it is almost fascinating to see the empty Upper Town square, with the noise of the fountain that you hear, a noise that we Bergamo have never heard because the square, usually, it's full of people, “said Parodi, describing the empty streets of her city, the once crowded squares, the beauty of the Venetian Walls, Unesco heritage, now deserted, the sound of the wind among the leaves louder than the roar of the machines .

Weaker, however, than the desperation that holds the city in an icy embrace.

«Here, we live deeply pained and worried. There is hope that doctors will arrive, that a field hospital is being born, “said the journalist. “In Bergamo, people cry, but they do it in silence, so as not to disturb”, he said then, giving back all the sadness of one city most affected by the pandemic , a city in which the dead, more than a thousand, are taken away from army trucks and each one “knows someone who has been ill or has died . “

«This is a city blocked, bent with pain. I would not like the news of the diminished infections to push people to change their attitude. Continue to stay at home , do it for us in Bergamo, who have a heavy heart “, the final appeal of Cristina Parodi who, with difficulty, managed to hold back tears.

