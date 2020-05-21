cristina-parodi,-the-fashion-dream-becomes-reality

Cri as Cristina. From as Daniela. Cristina Parodi and Daniela Palazzi , together, a few months ago Crida : one new brand born from the desire of the two Bergamo friends to create a collection of perfect clothes for women like them. From the will – it seems a phrase made, but it is really so – to give life to a dream cradled for many years. As the familiar face of the couple of entrepreneurs, Cristina Parodi, tells us.

We are well aware of your passion for fashion but, really, how did this desire to embark on an adventure, even entrepreneurial, like that of Crida come about?

“An adventure that takes a lot of time, money, and is very tiring.

Actually I wanted to create something of my own in an age where, usually, you don't want to do anything anymore. A dream that I had cultivated with Daniela for a long time: we have always been friends and we have always made clothes. She is one of the most elegant people I know, and she is capable of drawing, sewing, creating, combining colors … For a long time we have created for ourselves those clothes that we did not find in stores, and that are perfect for women like us. Last summer I realized that I would have a little more free time and … we said to each other: now or never “.

And it was “now”.

“We already had the models in mind and experimented with our friends for a while: they are clothes that go to occupy a space that there is not on the market. Simple clothes, of a typically Italian elegance, not showy, tailored, no logo. Terribly chic, I like to say. Never bold clothes, never brazenly sexy: they don't tighten, they don't bandage. They are feminine, it is different. And then they are comfortable: each of our sizes “contains” two. Clothes that are bought for the excitement and pleasure of wearing them. We rely heavily on quality fabrics, starting with silk, which we like very much. Our goal is to make a woman feel good in a dress. But also to get clothes back, passepartout from morning to evening: just change the accessories “.

A product for women from the “door” up?

«I believe that there is a need to re-educate the new generations to the beauty of fashion. Millennials point to the most designer and trendy products, which you perhaps use one season and then you can no longer see them. Fashion consumption is excessive, fast fashion is too fast now. The challenge is to make a fashion that lasts over time and that can also appeal to young people. Before embarking on this adventure, we wanted to test these clothes on our daughters and their friends. Just wear them with amphibians and they become rock. The kids are rightly very sensitive to the environmental issue: Crida's clothes are all natural. Fashion must be like this: sustainable and circular “.

An image of the CridaFamily campaign.

You have chosen to be absolutely Made in Italy.

“Italian industry and craftsmanship must be supported, now more than ever. Our models are called by the names of Italian cities, but the idea came to us in unsuspected times. Today it seems like a message of love for our country, and it is. We Italians are the best at making clothes, but I'm not only talking about the great geniuses of our fashion. I also speak of the chain of skilled craftsmen that the world envies us. Not for nothing, whoever wants to really make fashion, in the end, must produce here with us “.

She started out with an advantage, let's face it: her name is known, she has the trust of the public, an admired style. But what are the risks that a young start-up company runs in a strange and complicated historical period like this? And can the government do something to help young fashion companies?

«Our brand is very young, for subsidies we need previous budgets that obviously we don't have. On our side, however, we have a very light structure: it's me, my partner and a friend who takes care of the administration. Do you think that, at least at the beginning, I didn't want to appear in the project as a face, we wanted the product to speak. However, the situation was complicated: the product arrives only now in the stores, which are in any case even less than expected. The virus has dealt a blow to the fashion industry. To have a little more strength, therefore, we decided to tell the brand firsthand. “

You are, since TG5 times, a fashion expert. There is a lot of talk about how Italian fashion – in order to face the difficult moment that it is experiencing, and which will perhaps live ever more – should finally learn to make a “system”. What does the fashion system have to do today to survive?

“Slow down. Already as a journalist I had the idea that fashion was going too fast, in a race for consumption that perhaps no longer makes sense. Too many collections a year, too many pre-collections. Too much of everything. Fashion today should offer consumers more value, more emotion. Concentrate on less and do better. I really appreciated the choice of Saint Laurent, who decided not to necessarily parade the next collection in September, but when he will have something to tell again. And then you have to learn to team up, and favor Italian companies, trying not to necessarily produce abroad “.

On TV he started working with sports. Fashion and costume arrived only years later. But did you already love them before they became the subject of your work?

«Sport was my way of getting on television. I've always hated football, and by chance he wanted me to deal with it. As a girl I didn't have a passion for fashion, I dressed in jeans and a Scottish skirt, moccasins and college style. I really discovered it when I was married, when I started dealing with it for the news. A love that has grown little by little, since I realized that the dress can serve to tell who you are. So, if on TV and in daywear I have always worn the sober elegance of Max Mara, for the evening I also had fun with the excesses of Roberto Cavalli, with the style of Valentino, Armani, Alberta Ferretti… ».

Not a lightning strike, in short, but a long love story.

«Which culminated in the wedding with Daniela Palazzi! Of course, having to choose the year in which to start … it didn't go very well. But we are from Bergamo, and Bergamo people never give up “.

