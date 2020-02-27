crostateparlanti:-why-say-it-when-you-can-write-it-on-a-tart?

View this post on Instagram

“O no! Now we won't take it out anymore!” ⁣⁣⁣ “So sure are you? It can't always be done for you. You don't hear what I say!”. ⁣⁣⁣ “Master, moving stones is one thing, this is completely different.” ⁣⁣⁣ “NO! Not different. Just different in your mind. You have to unlearn, what you've learned.” ⁣⁣⁣ “Okay, there I will try! “⁣⁣⁣” NO! Try no! DO! or do not, there is no try “.⁣⁣⁣ 🎬✨ ⁣⁣⁣ How much I would like a master Yoda next to me, who looks at me opening my eyes, and pisses me off with his peremptory NO! when I would like to surrender to the difficulties that seem impossible to solve on my own.⁣⁣⁣ And then I imagined that there was last month, when I realized what was my long-standing desire: to run one 10 km. He was there to encourage me when the day of the race arrived and back pain also occurred with him. My mind tried to tell me: “Are you sure you can do it today? But stay in bed!”. Result? I haven't tried it. I did it! I went to the race and enjoyed it. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ The moment in which I withdrew the first bib of participation will remain unforgettable; the thrill of finding myself for the first time among many passionate runners; initial warm-up with engaging music; the departure and every meter of those 10 km in the wonderful Vondelpark in Amsterdam, which that day gave us a sunny day to warm our face and strength of will. ⁣⁣⁣ When there were a few meters to the finish line, there was really a dwarf waiting for me: my son 😃; hand in hand with him, I ran to the goal. The satisfaction of having succeeded, together with the smiles of my daughter and my partner who were waiting for me to embrace me, are the medal and the podium that I will never forget.⁣⁣⁣ • • That time when you have not tried, but I you did? Let's share experiences that master Yoda would be proud of. ✨ • # starwars⁣⁣⁣ # crostatecitanti⁣⁣⁣ #crostateparlanti