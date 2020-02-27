World
Crostateparlanti: why say it when you can write it on a tart?
There are those who send them messages on Whatsapp, those who entrust the confidences to vowels of 10 minutes, who yes write everything on the agenda and those who share free thoughts on post-its.
There are those who, like Daniela, prefer to give vent to their creativity by writing aphorisms and life pills on tarts . Crostateparlanti is the Instagram page that you may not have known, but that will surely tear you a smile (and a like). A super cute way to take life in bites. And, why not, with more sweetness.
1- DOING OR NOT DOING, THERE IS NO TRYING. The secret of the success of the Maestro Yoda, strictly in pistachio green:
“O no! Now we won't take it out anymore!” “So sure are you? It can't always be done for you. You don't hear what I say!”. “Master, moving stones is one thing, this is completely different.” “NO! Not different. Just different in your mind. You have to unlearn, what you've learned.” “Okay, there I will try! “” NO! Try no! DO! or do not, there is no try “. 🎬✨ How much I would like a master Yoda next to me, who looks at me opening my eyes, and pisses me off with his peremptory NO! when I would like to surrender to the difficulties that seem impossible to solve on my own. And then I imagined that there was last month, when I realized what was my long-standing desire: to run one 10 km. He was there to encourage me when the day of the race arrived and back pain also occurred with him. My mind tried to tell me: “Are you sure you can do it today? But stay in bed!”. Result? I haven't tried it. I did it! I went to the race and enjoyed it. The moment in which I withdrew the first bib of participation will remain unforgettable; the thrill of finding myself for the first time among many passionate runners; initial warm-up with engaging music; the departure and every meter of those 10 km in the wonderful Vondelpark in Amsterdam, which that day gave us a sunny day to warm our face and strength of will. When there were a few meters to the finish line, there was really a dwarf waiting for me: my son 😃; hand in hand with him, I ran to the goal. The satisfaction of having succeeded, together with the smiles of my daughter and my partner who were waiting for me to embrace me, are the medal and the podium that I will never forget. • • That time when you have not tried, but I you did? Let's share experiences that master Yoda would be proud of. ✨ • # starwars # crostatecitanti #crostateparlanti
2- THE TART FOR THE EX . The only heated things we like are tarts.
There are those who call them backfire (oxyhydrogen!) And those who claim that they come back like peppers. The ex. Do you feel them as they are slowly walking towards you, softened by the heartfelt atmosphere of February? 💕 Quatti, quatti, step by step; like when you are playing “one, two, three stars” to reach the goal. It can happen to live that moment when you cannot understand if it is nostalgia or true love. It can happen to get excited the moment the radio recycles “How are you?” Baglioni, who provokes you with “Yesterday I found your initials in my heart”. And, admit it at least to yourself, there is that day in which you feel alone and you start leafing through the column, model Enzo in a “Sacco Bello” by Carlo Verdone: “Yes, but who is the mother? Yes, but not Do you know where to find it? Why is it an urgent thing! “. It happened to me to heat soups and to be a heated soup and what I understood is that, to stay on the subject of soups,” or do you eat this soup or throw yourself out the window “also no! Piuttusto two spaghetti with garlic and oil and a glass of wine with a good friend. amico #crostateparlanti
3- MONDAY I DON'T FEAR YOU . If Friday is still far away … let's think about it one slice at a time.
Easy to smile when it is Friday afternoon and there are a few hours left to embrace the weekend. weekend But on Monday morning? When you have already played the “postpone the alarm” card countless times and “another 5 minutes” can you no longer say it? ⏰ How do you get out of the duvet of the bed and from the labyrinth of this new week? Between the mandatory commitments and the routine that sometimes makes us trip, we can dot those streets that lead to the exit of many moments that we like and rejoice, as children do.🌈 At my house, for example, we inaugurate this week with the smile of my children, happy because tonight we will participate in the Sint Maarten party, traditional in Holland. In recent days they have built a lantern; they will use it when it is dark to go out into the neighborhood, go from door to door, knock to sing a song, to those who open it, and receive a sweet or fruit in return. 🍬 The #crostateparlanti want to play with us and make us become children again, to help us get out of this labyrinth, sowing smiles along the streets that lead to the exit. In the second photo of this post you will find the “Labirintweek” 📅 👉Save it! In the stories I will tell you how we will play! 😃 #labirintweek
4- PLANET IS HOTTER THAN A PIECE OF CAKE . An important message to remind us not to turn our home into an oven.
5- TOMMASO PARADISO, DO YOU HEAR US?
6- THE CAKE FOR PROF . Questioning, full exam session … an attempt at corruption that could be successful. Who can resist excess sugar?
🚌 Back to School 🏫 The math teacher enters the classroom. He greets us and sits down at his desk. He opens the register and starts the appeal. 📓 After the last “PRESENT!”, Instead of closing it, take the chalk and go to the blackboard, stay seated. Look up from the register and declare “TALKING TODAY!”. ✏️📖 • In the head the thought immediately comes forward “Damn! He said he would finish explaining the equations of the second degree!”. Di My classmate has seen us long and since she is afraid of mathematics today she will enter second hour. ⏲️ • From the back of the class I hear a voice pronouncing the magic words, those that make you play the “wild card”: “PROF. I JUSTIFY!”. 🏅 I am passed off, I was also thinking about the idea of justifying myself; but I know the prof. two justifications in one day are too many, he would end up losing his temper and putting 2nd at all! • But just when I was beginning to fear the worst, our salvation comes. “COME VOLUNTARY ME!” she is our beloved and sweet nerd.🤓 We all breathe a sigh of relief and while we enjoy a question on the “parallel lines”, fantastic about how true it is that they never meet, but that during their journey they continue to watch with the desire to do it. 💚 • 🎒 To all students and teachers who return to school today I send my GOOD START! 📚 • 👉 And you, friends of the #crostateeakers, said “Prof. do I justify myself?” or did you go to “volunteer” questions? ☺️ • #backtoschool #profmigiustifico
