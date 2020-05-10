cura-italia-and-liquidity-decree:-pros-and-cons-for-our-portfolios

In order to deal with the effects of the pandemic also at an economic level, the Government recently issued two legislative decrees (the DL Cura Italia, the DL Liquidity). Some category, between layoffs and various bonuses, may perhaps be able to float, someone else agonizes, in search of finding holds. Roberto Simoni , tax lawyer and author of the book A voice out of the chorus tried to clarify, to better understand the pros and cons, on a practical-economic level, for Italian citizens.

I PRO

1. Compensation of 600 is foreseen for March 2020 in favor of the VAT number and co.co.co workers registered in the separate pension management, not holders of pensions. Similar indemnity is recognized to professionals belonging to private funds with incomes up to 35. 000 euros, or with incomes between 35. 000 euro ei 50. 000 euros if they reported an income loss of 33%. That is to say: some VAT numbers receive 600 euros on current accounts to survive immediately.

2. A business credit of 60% of the March fee 2020. This means: the tenant of those properties receives 60% as a public contribution to pay the March fee. Example: for a fee of 1. 000 euro the State recognizes a tax credit of 600 euro that can be spent by those citizens when they pay taxes with the F model 24.

3. For tax and non-tax payments, expiring from 8/3 to 31 / 5 / 2020, deriving from payment cards, the terms of payment of the loads entrusted to the Collection Agent are suspended. Payment must be made in a single payment by 30 / 6 / 2020. The payments for the “scrapping” are also postponed (installment expired on 28 / 2 / 2020) and the “balance and excerpt” (installment expired on 31 / 3 / 2020), with payment to be made in a single payment by 31 / 5. Furthermore, in the period 8/3 – 31 / 5 the notification of payment cards is suspended. What it means: up to and including May, the sums due to the state are not due according to the tax collection deeds, and therefore citizens can allocate their resources to pay other current expenses. After the moratorium, citizens will have to respect the ordinary payment deadlines.

4. State guarantees have been strengthened to introduce liquidity for businesses. They are then extended to 30 / 9 / 2020 some loans falling due, and is suspended until 30 / 9 / 2020 the payment of the capital and interest of the loans and leasing installments contracted by the companies. Namely: the payment of the installments of the previous loans has been postponed for a few months; the indebtedness of companies is facilitated thanks to the introduction of public guarantees, in order to lighten the risks affecting the banking system and allow the beneficiaries to receive the necessary liquidity to restart the economic activities.

5. The moratorium (up to 18 months) of «first home» mortgages up to 250. 000 euro is granted to self-employed workers, sole proprietorships and craftsmen who have suffered a loss of turnover greater than 33% compared to the last quarter 2019. This means that the beneficiaries will be able to allocate their resources to face expenses other than the amortization plans of the first home loans.

I AGAINST

1. The moratorium on consumer credit and energy service bills is missing, as the measures to support liquidity are dedicated to VAT numbers. That is to say: citizens must respect the installments of previous loans previously contracted for private needs, as well as continue to pay energy consumption according to the usual deadlines.

2. In June 2020 there will be a real “traffic jam” because the state will present the tax account and citizens will have to make the payments postponed by the “Cura Italia” and “Liquidity” decrees. In other words: taxes must be paid without further extensions.

3. The tax credit for leases does not apply to homes, offices and commercial properties other than shops and shops. This means that private individuals and entrepreneurs will have to continue paying the royalties entirely without any public help.

4. The indemnity of 600 euro is recognized only for the month of March 2020 to some VAT numbers, and in any case it is paid within limited public allocations. That is to say: the subsidy is not for all citizens and not even for the following months, although the health emergency has deeply eroded their liquidity.

5. Families are not entitled to the tax credit for sanitation costs and for the purchase of material aimed at avoiding infection by the covid – 19 (e.g. masks, gloves, hand cleaners and disinfectants), as it is recognized only to businesses. That is to say: the state does not help families in purchasing the basic equipment needed to protect themselves from infection.

