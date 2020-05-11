«cursed»,-what-we-know-about-the-new-series-with-hannah-baker

King Arthur, in the cinematographic imagination, has the slender body of a child with light hair. “Semolina”, the family members call him, unaware of the future of glory for which the boy is destined. Arthur, the little Arthur, would become king. But, in the matter, as Disney has narrated it, the future has something marginal. The sword in the Stone had the merit of telling, with the help of all Disney magic, the evolution of Semola in a king, tracing a story that, although it has become a cult, has very little to do with that of Cursed .

The Netflix series, on the online debut over the summer 2020 , proposes a rereading, another, of the Arthurian legend. Taken from the graphic novel of the same name that Tom Wheeler wrote and Frank Miller illustrated, retraces the story through the perspective of a woman, Nimue, little more than a teenager. Who knows, what powers and burdens it has, historical works do not say it with certainty. Nimue, who once grew up to become the Lady of the Lake, is a mysterious figure, mentioned and told by several authors.

Wheeler, in his book, builds a precise story around it. Nimue , who in the Netflix series has the face of Hannah Baker, aka Katherine Langford , is the one who will first handle Excalibur, meeting Merlin and weaving the just destiny to that of a young man Arthur – Devon Terrell, on TV. Courageous and stoic, she is a tragic heroine for Wheeler, a symbol of a war that has strong references to current affairs.

Cursed , whose task it is (also) to strip Katherine Langford of the antipathy that Hannah Baker, in Thirteen , it was worth it, tells of the struggle of Nimue and Arthur against the Red Paladins of King Uther, reconstructing a timeless imagination, in which religious fanaticisms converge, the absurd logic of modern wars, the destruction of the surrounding nature and the unconscious ardor of those who have the courage to face the impossible.

