Customer Self-Service Software Market 2020 Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth with Microsoft, Nuance Communications Inc., Oracle, SAP SE, Salesforce.com Inc., Aspect Software, Inc., Avaya Inc., BMC Software Inc., and More

Global customer self-service software market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 18.38% in the forecast period to 2026. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rising needs of delivering instant information among the companies and organizations to increase their operating efficiency and productivity.

Market Drivers:

Rising penetration of web self-service solutions is driving the customer self-service market

Increasing needs to develop a better customer relationship will propel the market growth

Growing numbers of developers to have ventured into the area of specialty software products in the past few years is boosting the market

Increase in productivity and reduction of operational costs is a driver for this market

Market Restraints:

High cost in maintaining and developing the technology will restricts the market growth

Less adoption of CSS technologies among organizations and lack of awareness among the customers may restrict the growth of the market

Increasing deployment of CSS tools is decreasing the personal engagement and interaction of companies with customers is restraining the market growth

Key Players Mentioned in the Customer Self-Service Software Market Research Report: Microsoft, Nuance Communications Inc., Oracle, SAP SE, Salesforce.com Inc., Aspect Software, Inc., Avaya Inc., BMC Software Inc., Verint, Zendesk, Answerdash, Creative Virtual Ltd., eGain, Freshworks Inc., HappyFox Inc., Inbenta Technologies Inc., LogMeIn Inc., Unblu Inc., Recursive Labs Inc., Aptean, SolarWinds MSP Canada ULC and SolarWinds MSP UK Ltd., Moxie Software Inc., and Sykes Enterprises Incorporated among others.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019;

Base year – 2019;

Forecast period- 2020 to 2026

If opting for the Global version of Customer Self-Service Software Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Mulesoft was acquired by Salesforce which was a major step towards the growth as it enabled customers to access their accounts, apps which enabled them to make faster decisions. It resulted in a good overall customer experiences as now they can work with more productivity due to fast availability of data

In October 2017, Healthx Inc. promulgates its association with Oracle. Healthx Inc., a giant in cloud-based digital engagement solution in the market. These solution consist of various end to end solutions such as enrollment, membership management authorizations, value based payments, claims adjudication, digital self-service, digital payer/provider/patient collaboration which are all core administration capabilities of an organization which leads to increase their work productivity

