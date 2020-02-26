cynthia-nixon-and-the-video-poster-that-we-should-all-watch:-“be-a-lady,-they-say”

If you haven't already seen it, you should watch it immediately. We should all watch it. We are talking about the video Be a lady, They said, Be a lady, they say , directed by Paul McLean, and played by the actress, director, politician and activist Cynthia Nixon , and taken from the words of Camille Rainville and made for the magazine Girls. Girls. Girls.

Shared for less than 24 hours, it immediately went viral . Nixon recites a long list of infinite contradictions that are often said to girls, from childhood to adulthood.

«Be a lady, they say. Your skirt is too short; your shirt is too open “, the actress hopes,” Don't show so much skin, hide yourself. Leave something to the imagination. Don't be a temptress. Men can't control themselves. Men have needs. ” And then, the opposite and the opposite of the opposite: «Relax. Show some skin. It looks sexy. It looks hot. Don't be so provocative “.

For almost three minutes the video continues to reproduce stereotypes and strong images: « Don't be too fat. Don't be too thin. He eats. Lose weight. Stop eating so much. Don't eat too fast. Order a salad. Don't eat carbohydrates. You have to lose weight. Take a diet. God, you look like a skeleton. Why do not you eat? You look sick. Eat a hamburger, men like women with a little meat on their bones. Be light. Be small. Be pretty. Be female “.

The actress 53 enne, who became famous as the Miranda of Sex and the City and then in the running for the last elections to become mayor of New York, continues to examine the obsessive myriads of often contradictory indications that a woman receives growing up in a society that continues to be intrinsically male-dominated: « Be pure. Don't be a whore. Men don't like whores. Don't be a Puritan. Don't be so conservative. Laugh more. Be innocent. Be filthy “.

And again: «Pull up your tits. You look natural. Don't be so authoritarian. Don't be so emotional. Do not Cry. Fold your clothes. Make him dinner. Give them children. Don't you want kids? One day you will want them. You will change your mind. Don't say yes, don't say no. Just be a lady, they say “.

The video quickly became two hashtags #BeaLadyTheySaid and #BeALady. Endless comments: “If I had a penny for every time I heard one of the sentences in this video, today I would be a very rich woman”.

Here the complete text (in English) of Camille Rainville.

READ ALSO

Cynthia Nixon reveals her son's coming out as a transgender: “Call him Samuel”

READ ALSO

Kate Middleton, the sports duchess

READ ALSO

Why Prince Harry has everything to lose from “normal” life