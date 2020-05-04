d-fence-pack:-fiat-puts-the-mask-on-panda-and-500

May 4th will be long remembered as the day the automotive restart the engines and Fiat uses this symbolic date to help people move in total safety . According to Olivier François, President of Fiat Brand Global and Chief Marketing Officer FCA, “it will be a great moment of rediscovery of the car as an instrument of freedom and protective bubble; a second home on four wheels ideal for getting around the city ». The city cars Fiat Panda and 500 represent the protagonists for FCA of this restart.

Fiat in fact remodels their offer starting from new emerging needs of people : attention to health, attention to the wallet and the environment.

Salute: Fiat's D-Fence Pack

In these quarantine weeks people have learned to not to take their health and well-being for granted . At a time when the masks have become the best-selling accessory of the 2020, Fiat studied together with Mopar three devices to make Panda's cockpit healthy and 500 . The first is a new filter which retains impurities from the external. Blocks particulate matter, almost all allergens and reduces the formation of mold and bacteria by 98% . The second helps to purify the air inside the interior. In fact, it filters micro particles such as pollen and bacteria. The third device is a UV ray lamp to sanitize all the surfaces that touch each other in the car such as the steering wheel, gearbox and seats. A solution that also allows you to sanitize shopping bags before taking them home. These three devices to protect car hygiene are gathered in the D-Fence Pack package .

Family budget: Panda and 500 from 4 euros per day

Attention to citizens' pockets is Fiat's second prerogative. For this reason FCA Bank offers a new financial product which provides Panda starting from 3 euros per day or one 500 Hybrid or a Panda Hybrid starting from 4 euros . The running costs are obviously excluded. A cost that according to Fiat is equal to two bus tickets in Rome. But usable 24 hours on 24 hours and without limits. The funding also provides for zero advance and first installment postponed to 2021 .

Environment: mild-hybrid engines

Never as in these weeks spent at home have people understood how important the environment around them is. Reason that prompted Fiat to equip Panda and 500 of technology mild-hybrid . This already before lockdowon . In doing so, the two city cars have become its most current and sustainable versions . These two MHEV contribute to obtain a abatement until 30% of consumption and CO2 emissions . Compared to the petrol versions, moreover, they could also offer tax and urban traffic advantages.