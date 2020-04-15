dan-brown,-a-free-lesson-for-aspiring-writers

Who has never had the dream of writing a book in the drawer? Maybe even hoping to see him at the top of the charts, translated all over the world, with his own photo on the back cover.

Perhaps this infinite lockdown can be useful to make your dream come true, especially if you can have a night as a teacher Dan Brown , the thriller writer of “The Da Vinci Code”, “Angels and Demons” and “Inferno”.

All tuned then at 2 o'clock tonight on the MasterClass website , specializing in video lessons of characters such as Aaron Sorkin, Martin Scorsese and Gordon Ramsay, offering a new series of live streaming lessons for free, called MasterClass Live.

Each lesson lasts about an hour and in that time you can ask all your questions to your favorite author in real time.

So how can you write like Dan Brown? “ You must tell readers that you know something that they still don't know, but promise them to tell it if they read your pages. Writing a novel is a method, it is not just inspiration and creation. This course will serve to transform your idea into a real story. Nobody has a great idea. You must know how to bring this idea to life. How to create attention? How to give life to the protagonists? On which “gray” areas of behavior can you go to work? There are some elements that must be present in a good book: the contract , the clock and the crucible .

These are the three C's of Dan Brown's method. The clock is the sense of urgency: the hero has little time and must act quickly. The crucible indicates a condition difficult and a powerful opponent. The hero has no choice but to jump into the fire. The contract means that you have made a promise to the reader. Dan Brown suggests making it explicit: for example, the hero swears to accomplish his mission. Hide a secret from a character's past. Imagine the villain first because he will be the one who will define your hero.

“ The live sessions are free and cover a wide range of topics, from scientific thought to interior design, so that everyone has the opportunity to learn from the best “, says David Rogier, co-founder and CEO of MasterClass.

Every Thursday at 2 am so you can participate in free lessons. The next appointments will be with the interior designer Kelly Wearstler , l community activist Ron Finley , the professional poker player Daniel Negreanu and the founder of Spanx Sara Blakely .