daniela-cristofori,-wife-of-giacomo-poretti:-«so-the-coronavirus-entered-(also)-our-lives»

Giacomo Poretti, the one who since 1991 is Giacomo di Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo , he recently told (to Other stories of Mario Calabresi) that he too was infected by the coronavirus. Fortunately, the actor and comedian did not need hospitalization, he treated himself in his home in Milan, a roof he shares with his wife Daniela Cristofori , psychotherapist, actress and theater director, also “positive”. And here he tells us the other half of the “story”. «After the Carnival period, after returning from the skiing holiday in the mountains, Giacomo started to feel ill on March 7th.

He had a fever for three days and then he seemed to be cured “. In the meantime, she got sick: “I had a fever but not very high, and I completely lost my taste and smell.” And when Daniela began to feel better, it was her husband who had another relapse: “The fever has returned, getting higher and higher”.

How did you treat yourself?

«We were lucky enough to catch the virus in a light form, unfortunately for many it was not so. Having no respiratory problems, we isolated ourselves at home and always kept in touch with our medical friends. We practically shared the house. Giacomo went to sleep on the sofa bed in his study, I stayed in the room. We also started wearing the mask at home. And despite the severe exhaustion caused by the virus, I started to disinfect any corner of every room. Our priority has always been one: protect our son Emanuele “.

How old is he?

«Thirteen, and he is an only child. At the beginning it was he who went out, with the necessary protections, to go to the pharmacy, to do the shopping. But when the doctors told us that it was better to avoid because it could be asymptomatic and therefore a source of contagion, friends and neighbors came to our rescue. They were the ones who went shopping, took medicine and left everything behind the door. Beautiful gestures of solidarity. I didn't expect the neighbors, with whom he usually exchanges a few words, could be so helpful, so helpful “.

What were you most afraid of?

“I was afraid for our son. “If we were to be hospitalized, who is left with?”, This question was always in my thoughts. In the end we had agreed with a couple of friends, they would have taken them into the house. With due precautions, of course. And then there has always been concern for my parents who are in an RSA “.

How are they?

«At the moment they are both positive at Covid – 19. My mom is 87 years old, my father 91, they are closed in there and I haven't seen them for months. First the visits were thinned out, when things went down they stopped them, and they started to protect guests and staff. Some doctors fell ill and unfortunately there were deaths among the guests. My father's roommate passed away when the tampons inside the structure were not yet available. On Easter day I received a call from the doctor, my father was also sick. It did not saturate well, but they intervened immediately with treatments and oxygen. When the swabs arrived and they tested it, it tested positive. Now, fortunately, he is better. The RSA created a Covid department, divided the guests and purchased other tampons privately. And my mother was also infected even if she is asymptomatic. My dad should do the swab again soon to see if he's negative. The situation, of course, is difficult, however in this specific case, in my opinion, it has been managed seriously. I hope, however, in the future that no one will forget about the elderly in the RSA. They, with their enormous attachment to life, should be a great lesson for us “.

Daniela Cristofori and her husband Giacomo Poretti

How did you spend your days?

«As soon as I was better I started working online with my patients. And I came up with the idea of ​​launching “psychology pills” on the Youtube channel of the Oscar theater, now obviously closed. In this period, in addition to body health, there was also talk of mental health. There is more respect for the work of doctors but also for that of psychologists. And art together with psychology is a tool that helps to bring out pain, to transform it. These “pills” have been healing for me too. “

And how did your husband Giacomo experience it?

“At a certain point I realized that the other person in front of me was no longer the one I knew. Giacomo is a cheerful, positive person, but the virus has knocked him out. At one point we said to ourselves: we must be optimistic for our son. So when he was completely on the ground, I turned into the fighting one; while when I lacked the strength, he became the gritty one. Here too we took turns. Until at some point we tried to joke about anything. When we sat at the table, all very distant, from one end of the table to the other, we seemed to have lunch like the rulers of the past. Like many families, I also gave up the help of the housekeeper, doing everything myself even when I was sick. Washing machines included. One day I discovered that Giacomo, sick with a high fever, had changed seven shirts less than 24 hours, once every time, due to the effect of tachipirine, the temperature dropped and sweated. With my son we started to make fun of him for never wanting to give up his shirt, even if he was on the sofa all day. Our friends, who saw him in a video call, nicknamed him “ Poretti, the master of elegance “, I only prayed that he would stop sweating “.

Her husband also said he remembered when he was a nurse.

«Yes, he put himself in the shoes of his colleagues and the terrible situation they found themselves living. The nurse is a job that remained inside him, he also put it in the text of the theatrical show with which he had already debuted before the blockade “.

How are you today?

«We haven't had symptoms for several weeks, our swabs are negative. Slowly I also went out the front door “.

How did you feel the first time?

“It was very strange, I found a spring explosion in the middle of the desert, with the shutters lowered. I am someone who can just run away from Milan because she needs nature but now I also start looking at all the greenery that we have around the city, to appreciate it. The condominium gardens are now animated “.

What do you think of the beginning of Phase 2?

“I'm confident. For the first time I feel an even stronger sense of belonging towards the city. We have understood, or at least I hope so, that it is not only ours but also of many others. I really hope it's time for responsibility. The burdens to carry are still heavy, but we must divide them, help each other “.

The future as you imagine it?

«It will depend a lot on us, we can no longer delegate it to someone who decides in our place. We are all important and we must all do our part. If we understand it, we can rebuild the future “.

