danti:-«music,-love-(with-nina-zilli)-and-quarantine»

Danti, at the registry office Daniele Lazzarin, puts his hands forward: “I am a loner, quite introverted, for me staying at home is not that difficult”. And on quarantine day X, the rapper even tries to find “the positive side of such a negative situation.” He continued, moreover, he was only asked not to go out, to contain the infection: “From this terrible experience,” he adds, “we could even learn to move less. I still remember endless journeys between Milan and Rome for meetings that could have been very well done online “.

Thirty-nine years old, author, producer, ex frontman of the Two Fingerz, Danti respects the rules: «I leave my house in Milan only to do the shopping. I do it for me for me, for my parents, for others. The risk of contracting the virus is for everyone, but the most fragile categories must be protected “. As a quarantine companion, she can count on Nina Zilli, who has been at her side for a few months. “Another decidedly positive thing”, as he will tell us during the interview.

Your contribution? A song “full of wacky statements, to be sung together, to smile in this delicate moment” that has decided to release digital despite the constant postponement of live shows, concerts and festivals. It's titled Wrong song and also involves Luca Carboni and Shade: «It flashed in my head from a year, and at the right time I opened the drawer and we made it “.

In a verse he sings « Out of tune like Mina / Peasant like Riina / With a machine gun in his hand like Gandhi / Small hands yes, like Morandi . “

“ It represents Italy today, where everything is wrong but in the end something good always comes out. We Italians are like this. We started making bread at a time like this. In the midst of the tragedy, we went out on the balconies to sing. You try to start from small things. And we have shown a great solidarity “.

Did you also go out on the balconies during the first days of lockdown?

“Nina sang Bob Marley at the window, a show! I, who can't ring anything, rang the bells of the neighbors “.

To read his bio: rapper, author, songwriter, producer…

«If you are asking me what I want to do when I grow up the answer is music. Making music is what I like best. I have written for myself, for others, and continue to do so. Recently I have also discovered the aspect of production “.

He worked with Fiorello at Edicola Fiore and then at Long live RaiPlay. Watching him, what did he learn?

«It was cool, an honor to work with number one. He is one of those who takes care of the appearance of everything, he is a volcano of ideas. From him I learned practicality, to stay in rhythms “.

Her girlfriend, Nina Zilli, keeps her company in quarantine.

«We had known each other for some time and then we met again for You and D'io. So we meet November. When this quarantine began we had to choose: not to meet again for who knows how long or to face it together. We have decided to isolate ourselves together “.

There are those who could answer you: a great risk

“We are lucky. Because I think it is much easier to be together 24 when a love is born “.

There was a surge in divorces in China after the lockdown.

«I feel lucky because I have found a person with whom a crazy harmony has been created. It is not easy to stay behind me, bear my head. So far it's been very, very good “.

There are also those who claim that there will be a baby boom at the end of the quarantine.

«(Laughs, editor's note). I am someone who thinks a lot and I would say that in general this is the moment when you have to understand if everything will be fine before thinking about such a step .. Everything is fine at home, but outside? “.

How will we get out of it?

«I have a certainty: it will no longer be as before, neither in the negative nor in the positive. I hope that the epidemic phase will stop as soon as possible, and later in phase 2 we will have to deal with the right steps to take to help the economy “.

If you open your window, what do you see?

“Up until three weeks ago I still saw too many people around and it scared me. Now there is no one and it is equally scary “.

The first thing you will do when we can go out?

«I will go to the studio but first I will go for a long walk through the small parks where I usually go. And I'll go to the bar to have breakfast. I would like to breathe a little normal. I am a great habit and not knowing what will happen will send me on tilt “.

READ ALSO

Stefano Bollani presents the most intimate album: “Music is therapy”

READ ALSO

Tiziano Ferro, and the controversy over his requests to the government

READ ALSO

Annalisa: «Virtual concerts don't make sense»