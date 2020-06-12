“dark-3”:-the-apocalypse-will-begin-on-june-27

It is the end of the eternal return, the conclusion of an Apocalypse which Dark has longed for two, long and complex seasons. The trailer released by Netflix , in the early hours of Friday morning, did not nothing to do with the happy ending that TV shows have often accustomed us to. There is no victory for man over madness intrinsic to Nature. There is no supremacy of Good over Evil. There is chaos in the video of the streaming platform: two minutes of dark-colored images, in which Jonas' existence now seems irreparably compromised.

The young German, who, in the series that later became cult, has taken over the fate of the world, is prey, in the trailer, for a new threat. Because Dark , whose third and final season will debut online on 27 next June, the day indicated as the certain date of the Apocalypse, was not limited to the mixing of the temporal planes. Where, in the first seasons, there was the overlap of the past, present and future, there is, in this third, the contamination of parallel worlds. Martha, a mysterious brunette, has landed on Earth to support Jonas, in his younger form, in the battle for the salvation of the world. The origin will have to be revealed. But in Dark , where each dimension is a circle and each diameter has in the another a meeting point, the action seems bound to a necessary evil. The boys who in the German series have learned the art of time travel will be able to fight. They will try to find out where it all began. They will be able to resist the Apocalypse. But only one, between Martha and Jonas, will survive. Of the two or more worlds that the trailer shows, only one is destined to proliferate.

READ ALSO

Dark, the German answer to Stranger Things and The OA

READ ALSO

Bilello-Ferzetti: «The Curon series? Between Dark and Stranger Things “