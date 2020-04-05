dark-auburn-hair,-the-addictive-brunette-reflection-(even-at-home)

It seems impossible to believe it but the coppery brown is one of those rare colors (together with the rosa Gaga ) capable of marking the hair-destiny of the wearer. Take the case of the Oscar winner Emma Stone . Despite her frequent changes of look (she was blonde, brunette and even light brown), we all identify the star with her bob copper brown super glossed. The same can be said of the former Miss Italy Miriam Leone . Who raises your hand if you remember it as a blonde girl? Of course the transformation was flash due to the needs of the script, but the coppery hair is the one that we instinctively match the actress.

Isn't that so?

Well, in these quarantine weeks, the copper brown seems to be confirmed as one of the colors most chosen by Italian women for two reasons: strategically covers the regrowth and gives energizing nuances to even the most anonymous browns. Before proceeding with the purchase, however, it is important to know the power of this color and, above all, to those who really are well. We talked about it with Jenny Mozzi Top Technician & Educator, TONI & GUY Milano Monti.

HOW DO YOU GET IT?

“The coppery reflection is a color that derives from the mixture of yellow and red, which together form orange; according to the chosen shade of brown we can obtain a myriad of copper highlights; on the darker shades the red color prevails while in the lighter ones the yellow color “.

WHO IS IT GOOD FOR?

«This reflection gives the hair shine and movement. I recommend this reflection to all people who have a light complexion with green or clear eyes. For those with dark eyes, he could use a palette of eyeshadows in shades of green to bring out the color and contrast it. This reflection is less suitable for those with an olive complexion or for more mature age as it could age “.

THE MOST LOVED BY CHESTNUTS

«It is an energetic, vibrant color that makes the hair bright and faceted in the light and that gives a healthy and shiny look like the trends of the moment“ Joie de vivre “. During the summer we can adapt this reflection with bold shades on previously created balayage, emphasizing them and then keeping them at home with pigment-based treatments to always revive the color. The coppery reflection highlights both short and long cuts, smooth styling and those that are very popular in this season, the important thing is to personalize it on each customer “.

