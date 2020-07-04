david-and-victoria-beckham,-21-years-of-marriage-in-their-own-words

Posh and Becks, the (almost) most famous Brits of Queen Elizabeth are still here. David Beckham, former British football ace, entrepreneur, successful testimonial, and Victoria Caroline Adams, ex Spice Girls today stylist and style expert, celebrate 21 years of marriage , from that eccentric reception at Luttrellstown castle in Ireland, complete with a top hat and coordinated clothes.

On the day of American independence, the Beckhams exchange reciprocal dedications . He, more ironic: « Well, about 23 years ago I was sitting in a room with Gary Neville, and the Spice Girls went on TV.

I turned around and said: “Ohhhh, I like the one in the black onesie” . Who would have thought that after all these years we celebrate 21 years of marriage and we have four perfect children ( Harper, 8 years old; Cruz, 13; Romeo, 16, and the eldest son Brooklyn, 19, ed ) Thank you and happy anniversary », says David. «Happy anniversary, David», she continues, sharing the most beautiful images, «I can't believe that they have passed 21 years since we said “yes”. Four children, four dogs, lots of laughter and I love you more every day “.

Over the years the voices of crisis have never been lacking, often motivated with the alleged (and always remained such) betrayals of him or with her temper («not never smiles », the most frequent accusation). But David and Victoria those voices have (almost) always ignored them, replying only once every few years. And at home they have always exchanged roles , taking care of the children at 50 percent. When she's out, he's the one who takes the kids to school or cooks up. After all, he learned to cook during the period in Italy. “We know each other better than anyone else and when there are problems we always talk about them, facing them together,” he revealed a short time ago. Never pretend, one of their rules: «I like Victoria for what she is, not for anything else». And this does not mean that the two have hidden the ups and downs. «Of course mistakes are made» , added the former footballer, «and we all know that marriage sometimes can be difficult . But every time we have gone through a complicated period we have done nothing but to speak “.



Also the lockdown they spent it together , in their home in the English countryside, in the Cotswolds, not far from Harry and Meghan's home. From there they showed us fragments of their relaxing quarantine, between walks in the fields and evenings by the fireplace. And if they (definitely) changed clothes and hair, their embrace is that of twenty years ago.

