david-beckham,-in-loose-lockdown,-buys-fish-&-amp;-chips-like-one-of-us

David Beckham, in casual and relaxed clothing , took advantage of the new lockdown measures in Britain, in effect since June 1, to go and buy fish & chips for the family, as any dedicated dad would do.

David, 45 years, and his wife Victoria, 46 years, they are spending the post covid isolation phase in the Cotswolds, in the village of Great Tew, with three of their four children .

Their shop of fish & chips favorite, Off The Hook , is however in another village, Witney , in Oxfordshire.

Only now that the measures have come loose Beckham has been able to take the car and drive 28 round trip miles, across the English countryside to bring loved ones a dinner with bows, one of the British national dishes.

The shop owner was taken by surprise by the arrival of the star and ex-footballer, but he didn't miss the shift selfie he posted on the shop's Facebook page with the comment: « We have the best customer at OFF THE HOOK ».

It is not known if the VIP has received a discount or has been treated like everyone else, however for sure the dinner did not weigh too much on the family finances, a portion of chips costs 3, 50 pounds and a piece of cod costs 7, 50 pounds, according to what is read on the Off the Hook website.

