david-beckham-on-harry's-side:-“i'm-proud-of-him,-he's-an-extraordinary-father”

Harry and Meghan , they are the most talked about the moment, especially now that he has returned to London for his last commitments as a royal and she has remained in Canada with her son Archie. Between those who attack them and those who support them in choosing a more withdrawn life, they take no position David Beckham, great friend of the prince. “I haven't talked to Harry about his transfer, we talk to friends and this is the most important thing for me,” said the former footballer during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “He must always be happy,” continued Beckham, «We love him, he is an extraordinary person, I am proud to see him grow as an individual and be that person that every father wants to be».

For Harry, fatherhood would always have been an important dream. “I think he likes being a young father for the first time, that's what we've always talked about. When you are a parent everything changes », added David, who with his wife Victoria is father of four: Brooklyn, 20 years, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and Harper, 8.

David and Harry have known each other for a long time. The first meeting in 2010, in South Africa, during a reception organized on the occasion of the Football World Cup in that year. With them there was also William, Harry's older brother, the first step of a friendship that started immediately, so much so that the following year the Beckhams would also have been among the guests of the royal wedding of the Dukes of Cambridge. A bond that has continued over the years: already in 2012, for example, Becks had talked about his friendship with the two princes. Only problem? William's cheering for Aston Villa.

A normal relationship, which then inevitably involved Meghan. In 2017, at the time of the first gossip about the history between the actress and the prince, it spread also news of the relationship between the future Duchess of Sussex and Victoria Beckham. Victoria would have been the one to recommend the best beauty addresses in London to Meghan in view of her transfer to the city, but the partnership did not stop at the secrets between women, so much so that often Meghan wore clothes from her collections. In the turbulent days that anticipate the Megxit, between voices and a new life to be written for Sussex, friends remain certain.

READ ALSO

Harry has also returned to “home” to recover his relationship with the queen

READ ALSO

Harry has returned to the UK (for now without Archie)

READ ALSO

Harry and Meghan, mind-boggling figures for post-Megxit security