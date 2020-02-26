david-beckham:-“so-i-fell-in-love-with-victoria”

Despite Harrison Ford claims – ironically – that to have a lasting marriage one must speak on as little as possible , there are sentences that remain carved in the minds of two lovers and – in fact – become the supporting pillars of the report. This is the case of David and Victoria Beckham , who have been together for over twenty years and still remember sweet words that they exchanged at the beginning of their love story.

Among these, a tender interview released many years ago by David with his wife, and that she has today published on Instagram sending delirious fans. «What made me fall in love with Victoria? I can't say a single thing, I liked it immediately as a whole » , he says to an outside person. “Of me? Did you fall in love with me ? “Asks the ex Spice gently. «That's right darling , of you”.

They shoot kisses and hugs , of course. Then he yawns and Vic gets upset : “Maybe you find me boring.” But the former footballer has the ready answer once again: «No, you're a brilliant person , I am just very tired ». And away again a shower of tenderness , with the designer who then looks at the camera and with an accomplice look he concludes: « It is very sexy , isn't it?». In fact, few could deny it.

But it must be said that in all these years of marriage , between David and Victoria have not always been roses and flowers : the gossip malignant has shown several times alleged crises and betrayals , but the strength of the couple – al beyond the sweet words – it was precisely that of staying compact even in the expressions: “There is always someone who enjoys inventing absurdities about our relationship”, she declared to Vogue .

«The family bond helped us to grow and made us stronger . None of us six (including children) would be so loud if he were alone “, he added. As if to say, the misunderstandings it is normal that there are, but nothing that can scratch the unity of the block-family: «Respect this bond is our key ». A few words – to return to Harrison Ford – but said well.

READ ALSO

Victoria Beckham: «My children on social media? A little scary “

READ ALSO

«All for mum»: the Beckhams (in great shape) at the Victoria parade