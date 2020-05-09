david-di-donatello-2020,-pierfrancesco-favino-wins-the-first-time-as-a-leading-actor:-«we-will-be-back-to-visit-you-soon»

The video is grainy, but the excitement is great even more than a meter away. «I must say that the heart pounding is more developed than I expected. It is an evening more comfortable as regards shoes, which can also be unfastened, but the emotion is there and it is strong »explains Pierfrancesco Favino in connection from his home in Rome, with his jacket and dark shirt and AirPods in his ears. In nomination for the David di Donatello in his career he won six by winning two: one for Romanzo Criminale and the other for Novel of a massacre . They were, however, both in the starring category. The most prestigious David, that of the best actor, Favino takes him home in the year in which he cannot go on stage to withdraw him: his interpretation of Tommaso Buscetta in the film The traitor of Marco Bellocchio outperforms competitors excellent as Toni Servillo, Alessandro Borghi and Luca Marinelli.

The @PremiDavid for best leading actor goes to @ pfavino # David 2020 #David 65 # Rai1 pic. twitter.com/XSQMPC5ori – Rai1 (@RaiUno) May 8, 2020

Together with a live kiss from his wife Anna Ferzetti , who competed with David for the film Tomorrow is another day , Favino hides neither the surprise nor the emotion: «It is the first nomination as a protagonist, which I am very proud to have» he explains before sharing with the conductor Carlo Conti and with the public an anecdote that saw him protagonist in the days before the lockdown: «I was leaving the house and I met this woman who had seen one of my films on television the night before and who said to me: come back soon to see us. Here, when I got back in the car I felt the tenderness, gratitude and pride of belonging to the category of women and men in the entertainment world, people who have always raised their heads and that, as President Mattarella said, have often managed to dictate the road to rebirth. We can't wait to return to visit her: I am sure that whoever can make this happen will work day and night to make it happen “.

The most special dedication of his first David di Donatello as best leading actor, however, Favino reserves it to someone who has always been close to him: “I dedicate this prize to a very special woman who is Stella Favino, my mom” . At Vanity Fair, the actor had confided that he had worked hard to convince Marco Bellocchio to choose him for the role of Tommaso Buscetta after a first audition that did not go as he would have expected: “I knew that he had not gone as I wanted. And the fact that no one called me was anything but a good sign. I was aware that I could have played it better and I resorted to a move I had never appealed to in life. I didn't mean to say “you didn't do everything you could to achieve your goal.” So I met him and said “Marco, I would like to convince you that I can play this role”. It gave me another chance. ” A great recognition that, finally, arrives for a great interpreter, who over the years has always shown himself to be playing in the most disparate roles by not withdrawing from the challenges (intercom to Hammanet by Gianni Amelio).

