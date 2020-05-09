david-di-donatello-2020:-the-triumph-of-“the-traitor”-in-a-smart-working-ceremony.-all-the-prizes

The David di Donatello at the time of smart working. No red carpet, no delivery and no long dress except for Roberto Benigni, the only one who is video-connected with wearing a tuxedo, and a few exceptions such as Luca Marinelli and Marco D'Amore, who opt for the tie. The Oscars of Italian cinema adapt to the Covid emergency – 19 and are broadcast by giving up the ceremony in the strict sense, at the party that could have been. In a bare, semi-deserted study, Carlo Conti explains that this is a “very special” edition of the David which, however, made sense not to cancel (it had already been postponed for a month) to be a “good omen to resume our normalcy , go to the cinema and dream “.

The allegory of Davide fighting against Goliath, once represented by the giants with stars and stripes and today by an invisible virus, is, after all, perfect to represent the need to keep cinema alive which, beyond the forced closure of the rooms, resists and “makes our isolation lighter”. The Accademia del Cinema Italiano and Raiuno have, in fact, pushed for the award ceremony to still take place, a symbol of hope and restart. The chance, then, wanted to be awarded a film also produced by Rai Cinema: to triumph at the 65 th David Donatello is, in fact, The traitor by Marco Bellocchio.

The biopic dedicated to the controversial figure of Tommaso Buscetta brings home the heaviest prizes of the evening: best film, best direction to Marco Bellocchio, best actor to Pierfrancesco Favino (it is his first David as protagonist) , best supporting actor to Luigi Lo Cascio, best original screenplay and best editor. The David brought home by The traitor are 6. He follows him closely Pinocchio, the version of Carlo Collodi's masterpiece signed by Matteo Garrone that wins 5 awards depopulating in the technical categories, from visual effects to costumes, from scenography makeup. In the year in which Italian cinema is forced to stop and reinvent itself by postponing the release of many titles in the theaters and making them available on paid streaming platforms, the David do not stop and give emotions that we will probably remember: from the torn kiss from Anna Ferzetti to her husband Pierfrancesco Favino in connection from her home in Rome to the embrace of Jasmine Trinca , best leading actress for Goddess Fortuna , with her daughter Enza; from the emotional tribute to Franca Valeri , who does not appear on video but who, very close to the 100 years, conquers the the first David of his career, at the speech by Roberto Benigni – who speaks of “Covid di Donatello” and regrets that his category, that of those who “embrace, touch, caress and make love on stage”, is the most affected – the ringtone that Marco Bellocchio forgets to silence when he wins: «In my entire career I have won 3 David, and I have taken 3 in one evening. My film is a lot of people and I thank all those who have allowed me to do it: I hope to continue making films that will excite me ». The only sore point of the evening is, however, that all the technical workers, from the set designers to the editors, from the makeup artists to the directors of photography, were unable to thank the video for the tribute received. A pity: it would have been the strongest message for a cinema that starts again and, above all, needs to remain united.

Here are all the winners of the David di Donatello 2020: Best film

The traitor of Marco Bellocchio Best director

Marco Bellocchio, The traitor Best lead actor

Pierfrancesco Favino, The traitor Best leading actress

Jasmine Trinca, The goddess luck Best Supporting Actress

Valeria Golino, 5 is the perfect number Best Supporting Actor

Luigi Lo Cascio, The traitor Best original screenplay

Marco Bellocchio – Ludovica Rampoldi – Valia Santella – Francesco Piccolo, The traitor Best non-original script

Maurizio Braucci – Pietro Marcello, Martin Eden Best producer

Greenland – Rai Cinema – Gapbusters – Roman Citizen – With Rai Cinema, The first king Best original song

The Goddess Fortuna (“What a Wonderful Life”) Best musician

The orchestra of Piazza Vittorio – The Magic Flute of Piazza Vittorio Best new director

Phaim Bhuiyan, Bangla Best author of the photograph

The first king Best scenography

Dimitri Capuani, Pinocchio Best costume designer

Massimo Cantini Parrini, Pinocchio Best make up artist

Dalia Colli – Mark Coulier (Prosthetic Makeup), Pinocchio Best hairdresser

Francesco Pegoretti, Pinocchio Best editor

Francesca Calvelli, The traitor Best sound

The first king Best special visual effects

Theo Demeris – Rodolfo Migliari, Pinocchio Best feature film documentary

Selfie by Agostino Ferrente Citizen David Young

My brother chases the dinosaurs

