day-complaint,-50-people-seek-the-truth-about-covid-deaths

They have lost a family member due to the coronavirus, and now they are looking for the truth. About fifty people, relatives of Covid victims – 19, deposited in person, to the magistrates of the Prosecutor of Bergamo , their complaints, in what the representatives of the committee «We will denounce», the lawyer Consuelo Locati and the president Luca Fusco (both have lost their father), called the «Denuncia-day». They wore a mask with the words: “We report”. And many of them carried, hanging around their necks, placards with images of their deceased loved ones.

The lawyer Locati explains that he has already delivered a file with all the complaints to the Public Prosecutor's Office, but that it is right that everyone then personally filed their own in paper format. “It also serves to underline how the judiciary has an investiture not only juridical but also moral in taking charge of these complaints”, has explained. “The last one I will file will be the one relating to my father's affair, now I am committed to giving voice to those who do not have it.” A courtroom of Assize has been made available with 8 officials, for this purpose. “It was a nice gesture,” said Locati.

Luca Fusco adds: “The sense of the initiative is to seek the truth about what happened in Lombardy and not only to be able to identify those responsible and have justice”. There would be precise political responsibilities, such as the failure to close the Valseriana on 23 February, «letting fifteen” criminals “days pass until on March 8 when the Lombardy Region became an orange zone. For fifteen days we Bergamo people traveled, worked, drank coffee, made aperitifs and, at that point, the virus circulated without problems. I am also convinced that if there had been the timely closure of the red zone in the province of Bergamo perhaps we would not have had to close all of Lombardy. And probably we would have avoided the Italian lockdown “.

Of course, it is not the fault of the health professionals: «We can speculate political and managerial failings : there is no that a normal doctor in one day should take care of three ICU patients. Normally it would take five for each bed if you want to work well and in peace. If thirty of them arrive, is it the fault of the doctor or of those who bring thirty patients to him? ' The group also aims to meet the head of state, Sergio Mattarella, when he will be visiting Bergamo on 18 June.

