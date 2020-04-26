dead-claudio-risi,-son-of-dino-risi-and-director-of-“the-boys-of-the-3rd-c”

He died in the days of the Coronavirus, without the Coronavirus playing any role in his departure. Claudio Risi , son of Dino Risi and older brother of Marco Risi, disappeared in Rome, at 71 years, for the consequences suffered due to a heart attack.

Son of art, Claudio Risi was hospitalized two months ago, after an initial illness. Seventy-one, he started working in the early seventies, as assistant director for the first, then independent director. The art, the precious one of Italian cinema, learned it in the family, but went out to practice it.

Risi, his first engagement, got it in 1972, as assistant director of Mario Monicelli for the film We want the Colonels. The directorial debut took place twelve years later, in 1984, with the film Windsurf – The wind in your hair, the point of arrival of a long and complex path. After working alongside Monicelli, the young man helped his father to make various films. The Priest's Wife, Perfume of Woman , We women are made like this . “It was a nuisance on set, Dad. But he also had that proverbial sense of humor that made everything lighter. He loved to laugh, he loved to have fun », he would have told several years later, before finding his father on television, on the occasion of the dated special 2005 Rudolf Nureyev Alla Scala .

Risi, the last two of which date back to 2007 and 2011, for cinepanettoni Wedding in the Bahamas and Wedding in Paris , on television it got there well before 2005, gaining fame and success. In 1987, he directed, in fact, The Boys of the 3rd C , of which he directed all three seasons. Then, his name began to circulate among the general public and, twice, in the 1987 and in 1988, he was awarded the Telegatto for the best Italian show.

The family, who gave news of his untimely death, which took place on the same day as the journalist and MEP Giulietto Chiesa , he made it known that in compliance with the rules of the Dpcm there will be no funeral.

